Stage Nineteen - Friday 25 May





Bergonzi says: “I like it a lot. Acquarone and Vegni have invented the “double Pampeago” this year, and it’s in keeping with the times. This year they ride it, then come back to it later. It’s one of the toughest climbs you could find, and it will be a great day for the public up there. I remember Tonkov and Simoni winning there, but most of all Pantani in 1999. In addition, the Manghen is a super-climb. So it’s a pure climbers’ stage, and only one of the very best can win it.”





Stage 19 Map

Stage 19 Profile