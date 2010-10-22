Sapri – Tropea

The sprinters emerge again

Hugging the Tyrrhenian coastline and with a profile that suits the likes of Mark Cavendish, Alessandro Petacchi and Jacopo Guarnieri, this stage looks odds-on for a bunch finish. But recent history suggests key domestiques will have to be watchful heading into Tropea. Paolo Bettini won here in 2005 and puncheurs in his mould will have taken note. They'll be looking for any easing of the pace on the dips and rises heading into the finale, and aim to produce an acceleration that provides the buffer required to hold off a fierce pursuit on the uphill run to the line.

Details

Distance: 217km

Highest point: 139m

Category: Flat stage

Moser says...

"There aren't many sprints so the sprinters' teams can't afford to miss out. Italian wildcard teams will want to put on a show but it'll be HTC and Garmin controlling it. On the surface, it's nailed on for Cav or Farrar. It'd be nice to see Petacchi win though."

Map

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile - Final kilometres

Image ©: RCS Sport