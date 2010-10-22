Stage 6 Preview
Stage 6 map and profile
Orvieto – Fiuggi
Into the Apennines
Stage 6 looks to be an intriguing yet not especially tough stage, but much depends on the weather. If it's wet, the peloton could be reluctant to let breaks get too far clear as there are sure to be many still in with a sniff of the maglia rosa. The route passes to the east of Rome in the lower reaches of the Apennine mountain chain, which bumps up and down all day without reaching any great height. An uncategorised climb in the spa town of Fiuggi Terme is an opportunity for riders who have held something back for the final kilometres, since the final descent will whisk them almost to the finish.
Details
Distance: 216km
Highest point: 450m
Category: Mountain stage (medium)
Scarponi says...
"There are no mountains points but it's always a hard stage to Fiuggi. I can't see sprinters' teams wasting energy trying to keep it together and I'd expect a group of less than a dozen to come in. It looks made for someone like Vinokourov, if he comes."
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
