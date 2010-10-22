Verbania - Sestriere

Celebrating Sestriere’s centenary

Today, the race heads back through Turin and out into the western mountains for its final climbing test. It’s surprising it’s taken six years for the Colle delle Finestre to reappear at the Giro, given the gripping action it saw in 2005 when Paolo Savoldelli came close to losing the maglia rosa as José Rujano and Gilberto Simoni joined forces against him. Let’s hope for something equally enthralling. The race then climbs to Sestriere, which first appeared on the Giro route 100 years ago. This final summit finish offers a chance for a late shake-up of the overall order and may even deliver a new leader.

Details

Distance: 242km

Highest point: 2,178m Category: Mountain stage

Moser says...

"Savoldelli won the Giro here in 2005 and it was an amazing day. Nothing will happen for 200km, then it’ll all go on Finestre. If it rains, they’ll be sloshing about all over the place and the Giro could be won on the descent before they go back up to Sestriere."

Map

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile - Final kilometres

Image ©: RCS Sport