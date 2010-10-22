Stage 20 Preview
Stage 20 map and profile
Verbania - Sestriere
Celebrating Sestriere’s centenary
Today, the race heads back through Turin and out into the western mountains for its final climbing test. It’s surprising it’s taken six years for the Colle delle Finestre to reappear at the Giro, given the gripping action it saw in 2005 when Paolo Savoldelli came close to losing the maglia rosa as José Rujano and Gilberto Simoni joined forces against him. Let’s hope for something equally enthralling. The race then climbs to Sestriere, which first appeared on the Giro route 100 years ago. This final summit finish offers a chance for a late shake-up of the overall order and may even deliver a new leader.
Details
Distance: 242km
Highest point: 2,178m Category: Mountain stage
Moser says...
"Savoldelli won the Giro here in 2005 and it was an amazing day. Nothing will happen for 200km, then it’ll all go on Finestre. If it rains, they’ll be sloshing about all over the place and the Giro could be won on the descent before they go back up to Sestriere."
Map
Profile
Profile - Final kilometres
