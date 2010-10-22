Stage 18 Preview
Stage 18 map and preview
Morbegno – San Pellegrino Terme
Through Italy’s cycling heartland
Many riders will know today’s roads well, since they pass through one of the heartlands of Italian cycling: the province of Bergamo. After heading towards and alongside Lake Como, the route moves south through Lecco and Bergamo before turning north again towards the town of San Pellegrino Terme. Before that, though, lies the Passo di Ganda. At 1,060m, it isn’t even middling by Giro standards but could still offer an intriguing finale, since the twisting descent off it runs into the finish. Bet on a breakaway staying clear but if the overall title is still up for grabs, watch for action on the descent.
Details
Distance: 151km
Highest point: 1,060m
Category: Mountain stage (medium)
Scarponi says...
“If anybody’s weakening, they’ll get hammered if their team isn’t up to it. I think the stage winner will probably be somebody who can’t win the Giro but at this point it’s all about who’s strongest. I’ve got a feeling about this stage for some reason.”
Map
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile
Image ©: RCS Sport
Profile - Final kilometres
Image ©: RCS Sport
