Morbegno – San Pellegrino Terme

Through Italy’s cycling heartland

Many riders will know today’s roads well, since they pass through one of the heartlands of Italian cycling: the province of Bergamo. After heading towards and alongside Lake Como, the route moves south through Lecco and Bergamo before turning north again towards the town of San Pellegrino Terme. Before that, though, lies the Passo di Ganda. At 1,060m, it isn’t even middling by Giro standards but could still offer an intriguing finale, since the twisting descent off it runs into the finish. Bet on a breakaway staying clear but if the overall title is still up for grabs, watch for action on the descent.

Details

Distance: 151km

Highest point: 1,060m

Category: Mountain stage (medium)

Scarponi says...

“If anybody’s weakening, they’ll get hammered if their team isn’t up to it. I think the stage winner will probably be somebody who can’t win the Giro but at this point it’s all about who’s strongest. I’ve got a feeling about this stage for some reason.”

Map

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile

Image ©: RCS Sport

Profile - Final kilometres

Image ©: RCS Sport