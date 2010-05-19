Buongiorno and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 11 of the 2010 Giro d'Italia. Today, the peloton is covering an enourmous 262km from Lucera to L'Aquila. The latter was one of the towns that bore the brunt of the Italian earthquake last year and race organisers have fulfilled their promise to bring the Giro to the region this year.

160km remaining from 262km The race has covered 90km so far today. It's been an interesting morning. The race started an hour earlier today to account for the huge distance planned for the day's route. We expected this stage to throw up a surprise and it's done so already. A group of 56 riders went clear of the peloton at the 20km mark and have built a big lead, which currently stands at a whopping 17 minutes. Incredibly, early reports indicated that none of the major contenders had made the 'selection' of this front peloton. However, the white jersey wearer Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) is in there, as are Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox).

It will be interesting to see how this stage plays out. The lee-way being given by the peloton could allow riders like Sastre and Wiggins to come back into contention for the overall if they finish with a big chunk of their advantage intact, and Porte is running sixth at the moment, 2:26 down on Vinokourov, so he could find himself swapping white for pink by day's end. General Classification after stage 10: 1 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 38:59:00

2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12

3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:33

4 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:51

5 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:17

6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:26

7 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:34

8 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:47

9 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:08

10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:09

Sastre started the stage in 22nd overall, 9:59 down on Vinokourov at the start of today's stage and he's renowned for his strength in the final week of Grand Tours. Wiggins was two positions further back, at 10:54. A good day could see them threaten later a la Oscar Pereiro in the 2006 Tour de France. But it's worth keeping in mind that the peloton faces four consecutive days of +200km before the next rest day on Monday. A big effort today could cost dearly and the overall contenders will be well aware of how far (and how high) the Giro is yet to race.

We've received reports of several abandons already today. Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia), Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Thomas Rohregger (Milram) have called it quits this morning. Jeff Louder (BMC Racing Team) has also pulled the pin. That leaves Cadel Evans with just five teammates for the remainder of this race.

In contrast, Vinokourov still has seven of his original eight domestiques. Michele Scarponi's boys are here for the long haul it seems, no abandons from Androni-Giocattoli so far.

Liquigas-Doimo still have eight. Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso are third and fourth overall, respectively. That's a potent combination with the Dolomites and the Italian Alps on the horizon.

Okay, here's an update on the composition of this front group: Porte (Saxo Bank); Wiggins, Barry, Cummings, Possoni (Team Sky); Goss (HTC-Columbia); Caruso, Horrach (Katusha); Bono (Lampre-Farnese Vini) Bono (Lampre-Farnese Vini); Agnoli, Dall'Antonia, Kiserlovski, Vanotti (Liquigas-Doimo); Bakelandts, De Greef, Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto); Cataldo, Pineau (Quick Step); Kruijswijk, Ardila (Rabobank) Kruijswijk, Ardila (Rabobank); Amador, Arroyo, Jeannesson, Kiryienka, Losada (Caisse d'Epargne); Sastre, Gustov, Wyss, Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam); Moncoutié, Fouchard (Cofidis); Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox); Cheula, Mayoz (Footon-Servetto); Millar, Martin (Garmin-Transitions); Bookwalter (BMC-Racing Team); Codol, Donati (Acqua & Sapone); Dupont, Efimkin (Ag2R-La Mondiale); Bertogliati, Ochoa, Serpa, Wurf (Androni-Giocattoli); Jufre, Stangelj (Astana); Voeckler, Gaudin, Trofimov (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) There's a few more names to come, namely those of the other Saxo Bank riders and the Milram riders in the group. We'll have those for you as soon as we can.



135km remaining from 262km The leaders are currently climbing the first categorised climb of the day, the Category 1 Rionero Sannitico. This ought to reduce their advantage, which currently stands at 15:45

130km remaining from 262km The climb hasn't had a negative impact on the leaders' advantage. In fact, they've pushed even further ahead! 17:50 is the latest time check on the leaders.

This stage had breakaway written all over it, but 56 riders is stretching the definition of 'breakaway'. Saxo Bank and Caisse d'Epargne are driving the front group.

Saxo Bank want the maglia rosa and Caisse d'Epargne simply want to get something out of this Giro after Bruseghin's abandon last week.

We mustn't forget David Arroyo has been Caisse d'Epargne's surrogate leader, arguably even before Bruseghin's abandon. He's currently 11th overall, 4:22 down. The big advantage for the GC guys in the front group is the size of the group. Matthew Lloyd is there, too, and he'll be looking to grab the climbers points on offer, so Omega Pharma may also lend a hand on the hills.

As expected, Lloyd led the lead group over the first climb, teammate Bakelandts absorbing the points for third and De Greef the fifth: 1 Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto), 10 pts

2 Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox) 6

3 Bakelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) 4

4 Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam) 2

5 De Greef (Omega Pharma-Lotto) 1

123km remaining from 262km The front group is making it's way down off the Rionero Sannitico at the moment. They'll start to climb the Category 2 Roccaraso shortly. The peloton have pulled back the leaders' advantage by around a minute, but it's still a big gap at 16:55

Regardless of the outcome today, the riders are bound to have plenty of stories to tell. 'One for the grandchildren', as it were. For Gilberto Simoni, this will add another chapter to his already storied career. Take a look back at some of the finest (as well as some of the darker) moments of his 13-year pro career in this gallery.

115km remaining from 262km 115km to go. With 16:56 the winner is almost certain to come from this front group. Most likely we'll see another escape group form, but if it stays together Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) will be a good bet for a sprint win.

There are some dangerous riders up there who could split the group apart in the run into l'Aquila. Voeckler, Gerdemann and Millar are all candidates to form a second attack group.

Mopeds in the mountains? There has been some speculation this week that the UCI is looking into motors hidden inside frames. The concept being that riders will use the bikes to conserve energy in the first hours of a race before swapping to a regulation bike for the finale. Cyclingnews spoke to the UCI about the claims and although it denied any evidence of the mooted technology, it didn't rule out the development of a test to identify illegal modifications.

The situation has stabilised at just below the 17 minute mark. Porte is maglia rosa virtuel, with Arroyo poised to move into second overall. They would likely hold those positions until at least Saturday, when the peloton will hit the Monte Grappa. Sunday sees the first of the Giro's Hors Category climbs, the Zoncolan. Difficult not to be excited about the fireworks to come!

More abandons and some significant departures so far as Evans and Vinokourov are concerned. Evans has lost the services of Mauro Santambrogio, while Vinokourov will have to do without Enrico Gasparotto and Maxim Iglinksiy. Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocattoli) has started the exodus of sprinters we're bound to see over the next few days.

The leaders have crossed the summit of the Category 2 Roccaraso. Tondo topped Lloyd in the race for maximum points, and Bakelandts wrapped up the final point on offer.

99km remaining from 262km The front group has started to lose riders and its number have reduced to 49. We'll confirm names as soon as possible, but three riders from Androni-Giocattoli have headed back to the peloton. Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) and Alessandro Binotti (Liquigas-Doimo) have also sat up. Bookwalter is one of only five BMC riders left in the race, following the abandons of Louder and Santambrogio this morning. We've got less than 100km-to-go now and the gap has dropped back to 15:45.

Astana have removed their representatives from the front group. Jufre and Stangelj have dropped back to lend Vinokourov a hand. Bertogliati and Ochoa have done the same for Michele Scarponi (Androni-Giocattoli)

92km remaining from 262km Serpa and Wurf have also dropped back for Scarponi. There's obviously a little bit of panic building for the overall contenders back in the peloton.

I've just received an email posing the questions of the day. Entertainingly, the answers are not clear at the moment: "With some riders in the first peloton who are under 10 minutes from Vino, isn't there quite a chance that the overall winner of this years Giro will come from this group?





77km remaining from 262km The roads are wet once more, but the peloton have really lifted the pace as they work to reduce the leaders' advantage.

73km remaining from 262km Astana are driving the peloton, which has split into two groups under the pressure of the Kazakhstani team. That's not an encouraging sign for the chasers as they'll need plenty of help if they want to make inroads into the gap.

The leaders have ridden out the otherside of the rain. Caisse d'Epargne are still driving on the front of the lead group. Arroyo has a lot to gain today.

15 minutes with 70-odd kilometres-to-go - risky business for the overall contenders in Italy today!

Sky have shifted to the front of the leading group now too. They're on a descent. They're heading towards the base of the Category 2 Capo di Valle, the last categorised climb on today's stage. After that ascent, there'll still be 40 kilometres to race. The climb could form a very effective launch pad for riders who still have the energy to attack from the front group.

There's collaboration between Caisse, Cervelo, Sky and Saxo Bank in the lead group. Arroyo, Sastre and Tondo, Wiggins, and Porte are all sitting back in the group saving their biscuits for later in the stage.

Speaking of food, the leaders are just going through the second feed zone. A Sky rider crashes, it looked like Michael Barry. He's at the team car having a 'chat', that conversation requires him to hang on to the car.

Barry's back up and riding towards the leaders, who are riding in the rain again. But they're tucking into lunch so the pace has dropped a little bit, he'll get back on.

65km remaining from 262km Pozzovivo has a puncture. A quick change and he's on his way again. Not a terrible time to have one with the pace slackening after the feed zone.

The maglia rosa group is around 40 to 50 riders, Astana is still sitting on the front although Androni-Giocattoli have also assumed a position nearby.

61km remaining from 262km Apologies, it was Steve Cummings who came down in the feed zone, not Michael Barry. There's a little bit of blood coming from his right knee and a small tear on the hip of his shorts, but he's resumed his position towards the front of the lead group.

The gap is dropping, 14:38 now. But there's still a lot of horsepower in the front group, which outnumbers the maglia rosa group.

55km remaining from 262km Cadel Evans, Vincenzo Nibali, Ivan Basso, Michele Scarponi and Stefano Garzelli are all present in the maglia rosa group.

It was a BIG gamble to let such a large group go away this morning. There's a relatively flat stage tomorrow, so the leaders will have some opportunity to recover from todays efforts with the sprinters' teams likely to control affairs for their respective captains.

The rain is tipping down now. The lead group are still riding hard. The maglia rosa group is stretched into a long, thin line, but they haven't made any inroads on the 14:38 time gap.

52km remaining from 262km The leaders have hit the lower slopes of the Capo di Valle. Cervelo's Volodymir Gustov has dropped out of the lead group. He did a lot of work driving the bunch so that's not too much of a surprise.

Matt Goss (HTC-Columbia) his hanging at the back of the lead group, yo-yoing a little bit. They've been in the lead for 190km, with 50km still to race.

50km remaining from 262km Goss has popped, as has Cofidis' Fouchard. Definition of attrition today. Lead group down to 46 now.

Goss and Fouchard are still amongst the team cars, so they may yet rejoin. Chris Anker Sorensen is leading the group on the climb. They're around 2km from the summit.

Vinokourov has punctured.

Caisse d'Epargne are top-and-tailing the lead group now. Their gap has dropped significantly since starting the climb. 12:50, with the maglia rosa group at the base of the ascent.

Liquigas-Doimo are massing at the front of the maglia rosa group. They've got two guys in the front group who could move up, but their captains Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali could be riding themselves out of the race if they don't pull back time on the front group. Vinokourov has worked his way back to the tail end of the second group on the road.

Caisse d'Epargne have two troops on the front of the leaders group, they're stringing out the entire selection, but the tempo appears comfortable enough for most.

47km remaining from 262km Michael Barry has sat up from the front group. Jeannesson has too, although Caisse d'Epargne still have four out front, including Arroyo. The leaders are coming up to the summit now.

Bakelandts shoots off the front to snatch the top points at the mountain prime. It looks as though his move was the first bid for stage glory as he's giving it some welly on the (soaking wet) descent.

45km remaining from 262km There's a bit of a question mark over the location of Damiano Cunego. Wait, no, he's just been spotted - the Lampre rider is a metre or so in front of Garzelli and just behind Basso.

Michele Scarponi (Androni-Giocattoli) is riding second wheel in the maglia rosa group. Reubens Bertogliati has been sitting on the front for about 10km now. Huge effort by the Swiss for his captain, Scarponi.

39km remaining from 262km Miserable weather, but they've probably only got another hour or so to the finish. Garzelli, Evans and Vinokourov don't look overly stressed. It's been almost ten minutes since the leaders crossed the summit, and the maglia rosa group still haven't crested the hill - one kilometre-to-go to that point.

Matthew Lloyd is no longer in the front group, he's just gone over the summit riding solo.

36km remaining from 262km The maglia rosa group haven't pulled back any time on the climb, the gap is 12:54 and Caisse/Sky are still driving the pace in the front group. Bakelandts has returned to the fold.

Astana have moved back to the front of the maglia rosa group. They've got 45km-to-go, the leaders have 35.

The impetus does appear stronger in the front group than the maglia rosa selection. Basso is drifting up and down the side of the group, trying to rally support perhaps?

One can only wonder what Richie Porte is thinking right now. He'll be wearing the leader's jersey in a Grand Tour in less than an hour. Barring disaster, of course.

30km remaining from 262km How big are these time gaps going to be? The lead group have extended their advantage since the start of the last climb. 30-to-go

Evans, Pinotti, Garzelli, Nibali, Vinokourov, Cunego are all pulling turns in the chase. They're getting organised now, rolling through regularly

Ahead, the efforts are being mirrored in the front group, although it's Caisse d'Epargne and Sky jerseys rolling through with the greatest regularity.

Garzelli's face isn't quite as calm as it was half an hour ago - the effort is starting to show.

The maglia rosa group still hasn't passed the 30-to-go banner, the leaders went through it almost 13 minutes ago. 12:56 - no change!

If you've just joined us, the Giro has been turned on its head today. A 56 rider group broke away 20km into today's 262km stage. They built up an advantage of close to 20 minutes. Although they've lost a handful of riders along the way, they've just passed 25km-to-go with 12:56 advantage over the maglia rosa group of the major pre-race favourites.

There's bound to be inquisitions going on at a number of teams tonight.

20km remaining from 262km The maglia rosa group has passed the 30-to-go banner, they're almost 10km behind the leaders.

The gap has reduced, but it's still sitting well above 12 minutes: 12:30. Porte's on track to hold a 10 minute lead over the would be 'former' leader Vinokourov.

17km remaining from 262km There is still good co-operation between the leaders. The men in the front group have been on the attack for 200km, Caisse d'Epargne are really pushing the pace and they've been riding in atrocious conditions. All of those factors are helping to delay the attacks from the front group.

Vinokourov sucks down an energy gel in the chase group. They've still got 26km to cover and there are some pretty long faces amongst the pre-race favourites.

The temperature has dropped too, down to eight degrees celcius.

13km remaining from 262km Liquigas-Doimo are doing a lot of work in the maglia rosa group. They've dragged back a little bit of time, but the gap is still 12:23 as they pass the 25-to-go banner.

Questions to be asked. Liquigas-Doimo had guys up the road, but they had arguably the strongest team in the peloton behind. Astana had the responsibility for the pink jersey and a good number of troops, too. Evans, Garzelli, Scarponi and Cunego didn't have the same level of support, so it wasn't really their responsibility to pull back the group on their own. Interesting discussions ahead...

11km remaining from 262km Meanwhile, Sky are leading the front group through Paganica

An Acqua and Sapone rider fires off the front of the maglia rosa group, trying to stoke some involvement from his rivals and lift the pace.

9km remaining from 262km Gerdemann has come to the front of the lead group with 10-to-go. No attack yet, but he's stretching things.

Vinokourov's poker face is faltering, he gives a little bit of a head shake as he holds fifth or sixth wheel in his group.

Millar launches a tester, but sits up and resumes his position in the group.

A moment of peace is then broken by Jerome Pineau (Quick Step)

7km remaining from 262km Pineau is pushing on. He won stage five of the race. Thomas Voeckler has set off in search of his compatriot.

The lead group has leapt on Voeckler's dig, the group is coming back together, 30m to Pineau

Pineau matches the pace of his rivals once more. They're ascending at the moment, Sastre takes the lead. Bakelandts replaces him, then attacks!

Cataldo counter-attacks and gets a gap.

5km remaining from 262km Brave effort, the Quick Step rider spent almost 200km on the attack yesterday

The front group has been reduced to around 25-30 riders. Millar, Voeckler have dropped out.

3km remaining from 262km Cataldo is still off the front, but he's only hanging on to a handful of metres now.

3km remaining from 262km Bakelandts and Gerdemann have joined him at the front. Three leaders now.

Cataldo gets dropped. Bakelandts and Gerdemann are out in front now, heading down a very, very wet descent.

Bakelandts crashes on a 180 degree turn! He's out of the running. Gerdemann is on his own now

Gerdemann has a 100m gap on Cataldo

Inside the final kilometre now. Two riders are coming back to Gerdemann as he gets out of the saddle to fight the gradient up to the finish

Yvgeni Petrov (Katusha) catches and passes Gerdemann, the Russian is going away now.

Petrov has entered the final 500m, he's got 100m

Petrov gets out of the saddle for the last 200m, Cataldo has redoubled his efforts but he falls 75m short.

Petrov wins, exclaiming has he crosses the line. Cataldo gets second, Sastre third.

The lead group fractured in the run to the line. Porte is across the line, he'll be in pink, but the question is: By how much?

Millar leads a group of eight home, two minutes behind the stage winner.

6:28:29 was the winner's time - 40km/h average for 262km. Petrov, Cataldo, Sastre, Wiggins took fourth.

We're still waiting for the maglia rosa group to finish. They've entered l'Aquila, so it won't be too much longer before they cross the line.

This was always bound to be an intriguing stage, but not many would have predicted the impact it would have on the overall classification.

The maglia rosa group has just passed the 5-to-go banner. The winner crossed the line 5:37 ago

Acqua & Sapone are on the front of the group, Cadel Evans is second wheel. 3km-to-go for them.

They've reached the 180 degree turn, very ginger in their navigation of it. 9 minutes since Petrov crossed the line.

one kilometre to go for the leaders 10:35 and the clock is still ticking.

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) has appeared on the front of the group.

Vinokourov is third wheel, behind Pozzato and Garzelli.

What will the time gap be?

Goss crosses the line just ahead of the now former-maglia rosa. 12:45 is the difference.

Brief stage result: 1 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 6:28:29

2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:05

3 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team

4 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:07

5 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale

6 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Milram

7 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Quick Step

8 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

What a day at the Giro! Amazing stuff - debutant Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) moved himself into the maglia rosa.

Brief General classification after stage 11: 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 45:30:16

2 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:42

3 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:56

4 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:54

5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo 0:04:41

6 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:16

7 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Milram 0:05:34

8 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:07:09

Well that was an absolute corker! Thanks for joining us for live coverage of the Giro d'Italia's stage 11 from Lucera to L'Aquila. We'll have live coverage of the Giro's stage 12 from Città Sant'Angelo to Porto Recanti tomorrow so be sure to join us then. Don't forget, we'll also have live coverage of stage four from the Amgen Tour of California starting today at around 11:15am PDT.