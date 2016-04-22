Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of the final stage of the Giro del Trentino.

Buongiorno from Italy and welcome to our live coverage of the the final stage of the Giro del Trentino. The action is under way and the riders will soon begin the decisive climb of the stage in the Val di Non.

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) began the final stage as race leader but he us under attack.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is the break of the day and seemingly trying to blow the race apart with a long-range attack.

Also on the attack with Nibali is Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini) and Russia's Alexander Foliforov (Gazprom).

They attacked after just 40km of racing and opened a two-minute gap on the peloton.

With 60km of tough racing remaining, the trio have a lead of 2:5 on the peloton lad by Team Sky.

Nibali lost more than two minutes in the overall classification on Thursday's stage and so is not a direct threat to Landa but he seems to want to challenge the Basque rider. The two will are also set to fight for victory at the rapidly approaching Giro d'Italia.

The Nibali trio are about to start the final major climb of the stag, the Forcella di Brez. It will confirm if Nibali has a chance of staying away and toppling Landa.

50km remaining from 160km The AG2R team is helping Sky with the chase and the gap has fallen slightly to 1:50.

The gap is coming down rapidly now and is 1:25.

It is an aggressive move by Nibali. He is also due to ride Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday.

As the climb kicks we will see how strong Team Sky really are. Yesterday Landa was alone on the final climb after is teammates set the pace for much of the stage.

The Forcella d Brez climb is only 6km long but it is very steep, with an average gradient of 10%.

Cunego is quickly dropped as the climb begin to hurt. However Foliforov is able to stay with Nibali for now.

Landa is riding in the slipstream of his teammates on the climb, spinning a steady gear.

The race is climbing through the apple trees that produce the famous Melinda apples in this region.

Nibali surges out of the saddle but behind Romain Bardet is on the attack for AG2R.

The riders face a 20km descent but then a tough, hilly final 20km.

Landa could soon find himself isolated.

Bardet is making a serious push to join up with Nibali. Behind the 26-rider front group is riding at a steady pace.

But now Fuglsang attacks to ensure Phil Deignan is dropped and so Landa is isolated.

Scarponi is with Bardet as they join up with Nibali and Foliforov.

Bardet is not hanging around and ups the pace in the break.

The Landa group comes up to the break and so the front of the race is all together. But Landa is alone now.

Nibali and Foliforov are struggling but manage to hold onto the wheels.

Astana seem determined to put Landa under pressure. But the Basque rider seems cool and collected for now.

Pozzovivo is setting the pace to try to ensure Nibali is distanced and AG2R have a numerical advantage.

35km remaining from 160km The front group reaches the summit and begin the 20km descent.

Astana is setting a steady pace on the descent in the hope Nibali gets back on. He could be useful for a late attack to take on Landa in the finale.

Riders are tucked low over their bikes as they dive down the descent.

Nibali is 20 seconds off the back of the front group but other riders are about to join him.

As the descent eases, the pace has dropped. We can expect attacks at any moment.

The first to move is Pozzovivo!

25km remaining from 160km Landa seems in control for now. He is able to respond to every attack from Astana and AG2R.

Nibali is still off the back but Kangert is back on, making for eight riders up front.

The final climb up to Cles will be decisive today. First the riders face a 14km loop.

Up front Scarponi and Dupont are on the attack for their leaders, trying to force Kanda to chase.

Another group has closed the gap to the leaders, with Deignan now with Landa to help with the chase. The Irishman immediately goes to the front.

20km remaining from 160km Landa is tucked behind Deginan and the gap to the Scaponi/Dupont attack is coning down. There are 13 riders in the chase group and they are 20 second behind.

The twisting road has lined out the chasers but Landa does not seem concerned about the Dupont/Scarponi attack.

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) Matteo Busato (Southeast) attack the lead group and surge across to Scarponi and Dupont. Landa lets them go.

The four upfront are trying to gain time and so fight for the stage victory.

However the chasers can see them on a straight section of road.

Landa seems relaxed and ready for the finale. Teammate Phil Deignan is still setting the chase and controlling Landa's key rivals.

The Val di Non is a spectacular backdrop for the racing today, with twisting roads through the apple trees and mountains.

The riders pass through Cles with 14km to go. The gap is down to five seconds as the riders face one final loop in the hills.

Gruppo compatto! The trio have been caught with 10km to go.

The pace has eased as the rider take a final gel and drink before the final attacks.

8km remaining from 160km The final climb towards Cles is about to start.

Here we go! Pirazzi attacks!

Fuglsang goes with him, pushing a big gear.

The Dane goes clear. But Landa quickly goes across to him with apparent ease.

There are six riders left in the front group now.

The riders hit an 11% section of the climb.

Fuglsang attacks again but Landa is there.

But the group comes back together.

Dupont goes again to forces the others to chase.

5km remaining from 160km Dupont leads by just 100 metres.

Landa is setting the pace as Fuglsang attacks again.

Just like yesterday, Landa is able to respond to every attack.

Pirazzi goes again and opens a gap.

He is joined by Peraud.

Fuglsang attacks again as Astana try to at least win the stage. Landa seems to have overall victory in his pocket.

3km remaining from 160km Pirazzi and Peraud lead by 10 seconds.

Bachmann of Bora helps with the chase behind. The 10 chasers are only 100m behind now.

1km remaining from 160km Ultimo Kilometro!

The two are caught. It's going to be a sprit finish.

Here we go.

Kangert wins again! Could he snatch overall victory thanks to the time bonus?

But Landa has taken third and so holds onto the race lead to win overall thanks to a four-second time bonus.

That was a thrilling finish. Landa risked losing the Giro del Trentino on the line.

In provisional results, Landa beat Kangert by just two seconds, with Fuglsang third overall at 14 seconds.

Landa is the first Spaniard to ever win the Giro del Trentino after 40 editions of the short Italian stage race.

This is the provisional top 8 on the stage today: 1 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 04:07:29

2 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela

3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky

4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18

6 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

8 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Landa was happy to have won. "With the bonus seconds it is always dangerous when you arrive with the second rider behind you. When I saw Kangert with Jakob I thought that they would do the sprint but fortunately I had an advantage and I was able to keep the jersey." "It is really nice to come into the Giro d’Italia with a victory and it gives me more confidence to go for the jersey in the Giro d’Italia."

Kangert wisely waited for the sprint at the end of the stage, instead of attacking today. His plan almost paid off.

We'll have a full report and photo gallery from today's stage very soon on Cyclingnews.