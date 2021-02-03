Etoile de Bessèges stage 1 - Live race coverage

Refresh

30km to go There is very little wind today and so little possibility of echelons. However the AG2R team is lining out the peloton and is stuck to the right of the road.

Egan Bernal seemed happy to be back racing. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

And here are AG2R leading the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

These are the three attackers of the day. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The pace has eased after the short descent, the peloton is happy to let the three breakaways stay off the front at about 1:00.

This is another view of the climb to the finish. Les coureurs ont emprunté la Côte de la Tour pour la première fois et sont désormais sur le circuit final. #EDB2020 pic.twitter.com/F0ws2yAfeNFebruary 3, 2021

Passage du peloton dans la Côte de (Pierre) la Tour. L'arrivée sera jugée ici-même, dans 40 kilomètres.#EDB2021 l #ThereIsNoTry pic.twitter.com/52QdiZFvZ8February 3, 2021

After the narrow roads through the village and a steep hairpin, the road flattens and widens in sight of the line, suiting whoever has a fast finish.

This is a nasty little climb, perfect for the puncheur riders when they return after a final 40km of fast racing.

The break is only 1:00 ahead as they start the short climb to the finish area.

Trek and Groupama move up fast through the middle of the pack. Ufffff the speed is up!

The riders have covered 100km now and will soon hit the short but steep climb that takes them from near sea level up to 107m. The road through Bellegarde is narrow and twisting. There will be a fight for position before the climb so that team leader's are up front and ready for any problems and any splits over the top.

To understand the riders to watch this week, check out our '10 riders to watch' feature. Click below to learn about the GC contenders, sprinters, breakaway specialists, and up-and-coming riders to keep an eye on. 10 riders to watch at Étoile de BessègesGC contenders, sprinters, breakaway specialists, and up-and-coming riders to keep an eye onhttps://t.co/VJv1iz4uhf pic.twitter.com/VbBtVI6CNYFebruary 3, 2021

With 50km to go the break's lead is down to 2:30. riders are taking a final natural break and taking a late bidon before the speed rises for the dash to Bellegarde. The road rises to the line, making it a tough finish for the pure sprinters and so more suited to the puncheur such as Greg van Avermaet, Pascal Ackermann and perhaps the likes of Bryan Coquard. The race will pass through the finish with 35km or so to go, so they will soon realise what they face. 50km to go

With Ineos back in action in the south of France, their riders have also been revealing their goals for 2021. Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart has revealed he will not defend his maglia rosa but instead makes his Tour de France debut, with the goal of doing well overall. Click below to read more on Cyclingnews. Tao Geoghegan Hart to target Tour de France and Olympics in 2021Giro d'Italia champion will not return to defend his title in Mayhttps://t.co/c8wUqAzqhWFebruary 3, 2021

This is the view from inside the Israel team car. Rudy time to :#Maurten refuel. Warmers return. #edb2021@MaurtenOfficial pic.twitter.com/T6uKe4Ez2NFebruary 3, 2021

The three riders in the break are Loius Louvet (St Michel-Auber 93), Alexandre Delettre (Delko) and Tom Paquot (Bingoal-WB). Their lead touched 7:40 but is down to 2:40 now as the WorldTour teams flex their muscles and put riders on the front of the peloton.

58km to go The peloton is lined out as it blasts through the French countryside. The weather is dry and warm, perfect to open up the legs with some early racing.

Click here to see the full start list. One team missing is Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise. They pulled out before the start after a suspect COVID-19 case. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The race begins with a 143.5km stage starting and finishing in Bellegarde that features a sharp ramp up to the line. Groupama-FDJ puncheur Alexys Brunel won here last year, beating AG2R’s Benoît Cosnefroy, who went on to win the overall title.

Taking place entirely in the Gard department in southern France, with Nîmes and Alès as its focal points, Bessèges is usually dominated by the sprinters, and there are several notables on the startlist. They include 2019 world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), John Degenkolb (Lotto-Soudal) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos). Groupama-FDJ’s Arnaud Démare apart, the pick of the French sprinters are also set to start. Bryan Coquard (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), Nacer Bouhanni (Arkéa-Samsic) and Marc Sarreau (AG2R-Citroën) have all done well here in the past, Laporte taking the overall title in 2019, while Coquard has bagged eight Bessèges stage wins over seven previous appearances.

The five-day Étoile de Bessèges kicks off with what is arguably its strongest field ever, featuring no fewer than three Tour de France winners in Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal and Vincenzo Nibali, as well as Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet, who will be making his first racing appearance for his new AG2R-Citroën team. There are 11 WorldTeams among the 22 squads participating in the 51st edition of France’s traditional season-opening stage race. It’s the first edition of Bessèges to be organised since race founder and long-time director Roland Fangille died after contracting COVID-19 last November. His daughter Claudine has taken over his role and she is determined to keep the race going in her father’s memory, a task that has been eased in the short term at least by the quality of this year’s field and the consequent sale of TV rights by the race organisation.

At the moment AG2R are leading the chase. Het mag dan wel pas begin februari zijn, maar er wordt al gekoerst. De #EtoiledeBesseges is een relatief onbekende koers. Maakt niet uit. Op #Sporza live te volgen. Alle koersen die doorgaan, zijn immers de moeite waard in het nieuwe, nog steeds onzekere seizoen. #wielrennen pic.twitter.com/tCGPkZdf2ZFebruary 3, 2021

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height and we join the action, there are 67km left to race. The action so far has been fast but steady, with the peloton is chasing the early break.