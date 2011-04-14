Trending

Vos prevails in Dwingeloo

Dutch star outshines Olds, Johansson

Image 1 of 50

Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - UCK)

Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - UCK)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 50

Julia Garnet (Canada) in the caravan with her team car.

Julia Garnet (Canada) in the caravan with her team car.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 50

Henriette Christensen (Denmark)

Henriette Christensen (Denmark)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 50

Geerike Schreurs (Dolmans Landscaping Team)

Geerike Schreurs (Dolmans Landscaping Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 50

Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - UCK)

Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - UCK)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 50

Swiss champion Emilie Aubry (Nederland Bloeit)

Swiss champion Emilie Aubry (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 50

Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Bizkaia-Durango)

Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Bizkaia-Durango)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 50

Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)

Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 50

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 50

Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)

Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 50

All of the national champions were called to the front on the start line.

All of the national champions were called to the front on the start line.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 50

Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women) leads on the cobbles.

Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women) leads on the cobbles.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 50

Dutch road champion Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)

Dutch road champion Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 50

Race winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

Race winner Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 50

Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Koga Cycling Team)

Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Koga Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 50

Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Koga Cycling Team)

Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Koga Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 50

Sarah Duster (Nederland Bloeit) in front on the cobbles.

Sarah Duster (Nederland Bloeit) in front on the cobbles.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 50

Sarah Duster (Nederland Bloeit)

Sarah Duster (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 50

Podium (l-r): Shelley Olds, 2nd; Marianne Vos, 1st; Emma Johansson, 3rd.

Podium (l-r): Shelley Olds, 2nd; Marianne Vos, 1st; Emma Johansson, 3rd.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 50

Podium (l-r): Shelley Olds (Diadora - Pasta Zara), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - UCK)

Podium (l-r): Shelley Olds (Diadora - Pasta Zara), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - UCK)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 50

The peloton tackles a sector of cobbles.

The peloton tackles a sector of cobbles.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 50

Italian road champion Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)

Italian road champion Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 23 of 50

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her victory.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates her victory.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 24 of 50

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in action during the Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) in action during the Drentse 8 van Dwingeloo.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 25 of 50

The sprint prize was won by Valentina Scandolara (Gauss Rdz Ormu)

The sprint prize was won by Valentina Scandolara (Gauss Rdz Ormu)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 50

Winner of the cobbles prize, Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit)

Winner of the cobbles prize, Sarah Duester (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 50

The peloton crosses a canal bridge

The peloton crosses a canal bridge
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 50

Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) leads through the cobbles and gets to choose the smoother centre

Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) leads through the cobbles and gets to choose the smoother centre
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 50

The race saw another strong performance from Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

The race saw another strong performance from Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 50

The Diadora Pasta Zara pair of Olga Zabelinskaya and Claudia Häusler focus at the front of the bunch

The Diadora Pasta Zara pair of Olga Zabelinskaya and Claudia Häusler focus at the front of the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 31 of 50

Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) gives her over-vest to the neutral service car

Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana) gives her over-vest to the neutral service car
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 32 of 50

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) absorbs the bumps by standing through the cobbles

Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) absorbs the bumps by standing through the cobbles
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 33 of 50

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) and Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) led through the cobbled section on the first passage

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products) and Amanda Miller (HTC-HighRoad) led through the cobbled section on the first passage
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 34 of 50

Typically for a Dutch race in this region, the peloton rides alongside a canal

Typically for a Dutch race in this region, the peloton rides alongside a canal
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 35 of 50

Typically for a Dutch race in this region, the peloton rides alongside a canal

Typically for a Dutch race in this region, the peloton rides alongside a canal
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 36 of 50

Some green of spring is starting to show in Drenthe

Some green of spring is starting to show in Drenthe
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 37 of 50

The bunch was all together for most of the first half of the race

The bunch was all together for most of the first half of the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 38 of 50

In her first European race for her new team, Briton, Katie Colclough (HTC-HighRoad)

In her first European race for her new team, Briton, Katie Colclough (HTC-HighRoad)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 39 of 50

The long bunch winds around the lanes in Dwingeloo

The long bunch winds around the lanes in Dwingeloo
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 40 of 50

An innovation in Dwingeloo - chocolate medals for the riders - Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

An innovation in Dwingeloo - chocolate medals for the riders - Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 41 of 50

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates after she wins the sprint from Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) celebrates after she wins the sprint from Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 42 of 50

With time to celebrate before the line, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins the sprint from Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

With time to celebrate before the line, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins the sprint from Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 43 of 50

The bunch showed little ambition to close the gap on Crowell

The bunch showed little ambition to close the gap on Crowell
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 44 of 50

Jackie Crowell (United States) checks on her progress during her break

Jackie Crowell (United States) checks on her progress during her break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 45 of 50

Jackie Crowell (United States) was most aggressive rider, thanks to a solo breakaway

Jackie Crowell (United States) was most aggressive rider, thanks to a solo breakaway
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 46 of 50

Trine Schmidt (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the bunch and stretches her legs

Trine Schmidt (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the bunch and stretches her legs
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 47 of 50

The HTC-HighRoad women surround Tibco's Carmen Small

The HTC-HighRoad women surround Tibco's Carmen Small
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 48 of 50

Eventual winner, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

Eventual winner, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 49 of 50

Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) keeps the pace high through the start / finish area

Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) keeps the pace high through the start / finish area
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 50 of 50

Most aggressive rider was Jackie Crowell (United States)

Most aggressive rider was Jackie Crowell (United States)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:21:30
2Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
4Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
5Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
6Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
7Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
8Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
9Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
10Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
11Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
12Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
13Carla Ryan (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
14Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
15Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
16Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
17Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
18Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
19Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
20Carmen Small-Mcnellis (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
21Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
22Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
23Sarah Duster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
24Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
26Polona Batagelj (Svk) Bizkaia-Durango
27Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
28Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
29Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
30Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
31Dorte Lohse (Den) Denmark
32Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
33Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
34Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
35Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
36Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
37Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
38Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
39Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
40Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
41Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
42Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
43Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:00:12
44Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
45Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
46Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
47Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
48Leah Kirchman (Can) Canada
49Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
50Ester Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
51Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
52Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
53Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:00:15
54Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
55Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
56Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
57Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
58Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
59Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
60Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
61Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
62Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
63Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
64Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
65Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
66Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
67Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
68Loes Markerink (Ned) Jan van Arckel
69Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
70Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
72Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
73Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green
74Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
75Elena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
76Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
77Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
78Kristin Mcgrath (USA) US National Team
79Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
80Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
81Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
82Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
83Lindsay Myers (USA) US National Team
84Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
85Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
86Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
87Irene Tessink (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
88Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
89Claudia Hausler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
90Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
91Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
92Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
93Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
94Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
95Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
96Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
97Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
98Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
99Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
100Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:00:28
101Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
102Michele Lauge (Den) Denmark
103Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
104Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
105Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
106Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
107Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
108Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
109Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
110Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
111Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
112Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
113Eline De Roover (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
114Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
115Jessica Prinner (USA) US National Team
116Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
117Franziska Merten (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
118Rowena Fry (Aus) Australia
119Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
120Jackie Crowell (USA) US National Team
121Alison Starnes (USA) US National Team0:00:34
122Julie Leth (Den) Denmark0:00:36
123Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:00:44
124Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
125Tina Nielsen (Den) Denmark0:00:51
126Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
127Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:54
128Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:01:05
129Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:07
130Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:01:11
131Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:53
132Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:02:00
DNFTrixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
DNFTone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
DNFTatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
DNFRosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
DNFGiada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
DNFSamantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
DNFJosephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
DNFShara Gillow (Aus) Australia
DNFAlex Carle (Aus) Australia
DNFErinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
DNFMarissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
DNFElla Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFGloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFKatherine Bates (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
DNFAnna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
DNFGiulia Bonetti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
DNFCristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAriadna Tudel (And) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFCatalina Rayo Ramis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFMaria Loureda Gonzales (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFJanine Bubner (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
DNFFranziska Ruschke (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
DNFAnnemarie Morin (Can) Canada
DNFJulia Garnet (Can) Canada
DNFKarlee Gendron (Can) Canada
DNFHenriette Christensen (Den) Denmark
DNFEsther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFMirjam Van Dijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
DNFSigrid Kruizinga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFPetra Wijngerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel
DNFSandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
DNFAlike Haanstra (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
DNFLeah Ter Horst (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss5pts
2Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara3
3Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara5pts
2Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo3
3Petra Wijngerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK5pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss3
3Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss5pts
2Kristin Mcgrath (USA) US National Team3
3Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara5pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss3
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss16pts
2Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara13
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK5
4Kristin Mcgrath (USA) US National Team3
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women1
6Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1
7Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara1
8Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green3:21:30
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
3Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
4Polona Batagelj (Svk) Bizkaia-Durango
5Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
6Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
7Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
8Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
9Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
10Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
11Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:12
12Leah Kirchman (Can) Canada
13Ester Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
14Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:15
15Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
16Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
17Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
18Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
19Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
20Elena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
21Lindsay Myers (USA) US National Team
22Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
23Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
24Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
25Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
26Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
27Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:00:28
28Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
29Michele Lauge (Den) Denmark
30Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
31Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
32Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
33Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
34Eline De Roover (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
35Jessica Prinner (USA) US National Team
36Franziska Merten (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
37Julie Leth (Den) Denmark0:00:36
38Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:00:44
39Amy Cure (Aus) Australia0:01:05

