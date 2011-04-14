Vos prevails in Dwingeloo
Dutch star outshines Olds, Johansson
Image 1 of 50
Image 2 of 50
Image 3 of 50
Image 4 of 50
Image 5 of 50
Image 6 of 50
Image 7 of 50
Image 8 of 50
Image 9 of 50
Image 10 of 50
Image 11 of 50
Image 12 of 50
Image 13 of 50
Image 14 of 50
Image 15 of 50
Image 16 of 50
Image 17 of 50
Image 18 of 50
Image 19 of 50
Image 20 of 50
Image 21 of 50
Image 22 of 50
Image 23 of 50
Image 24 of 50
Image 25 of 50
Image 26 of 50
Image 27 of 50
Image 28 of 50
Image 29 of 50
Image 30 of 50
Image 31 of 50
Image 32 of 50
Image 33 of 50
Image 34 of 50
Image 35 of 50
Image 36 of 50
Image 37 of 50
Image 38 of 50
Image 39 of 50
Image 40 of 50
Image 41 of 50
Image 42 of 50
Image 43 of 50
Image 44 of 50
Image 45 of 50
Image 46 of 50
Image 47 of 50
Image 48 of 50
Image 49 of 50
Image 50 of 50
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:21:30
|2
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|4
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|5
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|6
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|7
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|8
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|9
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|10
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|11
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|12
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|13
|Carla Ryan (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|14
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|15
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|16
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|17
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|18
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|19
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) TIBCO - To The Top
|20
|Carmen Small-Mcnellis (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|21
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|22
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|Sarah Duster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|24
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) Gauss
|26
|Polona Batagelj (Svk) Bizkaia-Durango
|27
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|28
|Chiara Nadalutti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|29
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|30
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|31
|Dorte Lohse (Den) Denmark
|32
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|33
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|34
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|35
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|36
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|37
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|38
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|39
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|40
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|41
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|42
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|43
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:00:12
|44
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|45
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|46
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|47
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|48
|Leah Kirchman (Can) Canada
|49
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|50
|Ester Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|51
|Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|52
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|53
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:00:15
|54
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
|55
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|56
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|57
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|58
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|59
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|60
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|61
|Sara Grifi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|62
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|63
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|64
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|65
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|66
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) Gauss
|67
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|68
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|69
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|70
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|72
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|73
|Linn Torp (Nor) Alriksson Go:Green
|74
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|75
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|76
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|77
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|78
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) US National Team
|79
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|80
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|81
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|82
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)
|83
|Lindsay Myers (USA) US National Team
|84
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|85
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|86
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|87
|Irene Tessink (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|88
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|89
|Claudia Hausler (Ger) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|90
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|91
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|92
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|93
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|94
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|95
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|96
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|97
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|98
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|99
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|100
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:00:28
|101
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|102
|Michele Lauge (Den) Denmark
|103
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|104
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|105
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canada
|106
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|107
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|108
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
|109
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|110
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|111
|Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|112
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|113
|Eline De Roover (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|114
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Honda Team
|115
|Jessica Prinner (USA) US National Team
|116
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|117
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|118
|Rowena Fry (Aus) Australia
|119
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|120
|Jackie Crowell (USA) US National Team
|121
|Alison Starnes (USA) US National Team
|0:00:34
|122
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|0:00:36
|123
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:00:44
|124
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|125
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Denmark
|0:00:51
|126
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|127
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:54
|128
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|0:01:05
|129
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:01:07
|130
|Francesca Tognali (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:01:11
|131
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:53
|132
|Tania Belvederesi (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:02:00
|DNF
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|DNF
|Tatiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Rosane Kirch (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|DNF
|Samantha Galassi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|DNF
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|DNF
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Alex Carle (Aus) Australia
|DNF
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|DNF
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|DNF
|Ella Michal (Isr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Katherine Bates (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|DNF
|Anna Fischer (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|DNF
|Giulia Bonetti (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|DNF
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Ariadna Tudel (And) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Catalina Rayo Ramis (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Maria Loureda Gonzales (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Janine Bubner (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|DNF
|Franziska Ruschke (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|DNF
|Annemarie Morin (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Julia Garnet (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Henriette Christensen (Den) Denmark
|DNF
|Esther Lommers (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mirjam Van Dijk (Ned) Restore Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sigrid Kruizinga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Petra Wijngerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|DNF
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|DNF
|Alike Haanstra (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|DNF
|Leah Ter Horst (Ned) SRAM - WV Eemland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|5
|pts
|2
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|3
|3
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|5
|pts
|2
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|3
|3
|Petra Wijngerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|5
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|3
|3
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|5
|pts
|2
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) US National Team
|3
|3
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|5
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|3
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|16
|pts
|2
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|13
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|5
|4
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) US National Team
|3
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|1
|6
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|7
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|1
|8
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|3:21:30
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|4
|Polona Batagelj (Svk) Bizkaia-Durango
|5
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|6
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga Cycling Team
|7
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|8
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|9
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|10
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|11
|Marie Voreland (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:12
|12
|Leah Kirchman (Can) Canada
|13
|Ester Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|14
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:15
|15
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|16
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|17
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|18
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|19
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|20
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|21
|Lindsay Myers (USA) US National Team
|22
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|23
|Tayler Wiles (USA) US National Team
|24
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|25
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|26
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|27
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:00:28
|28
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|29
|Michele Lauge (Den) Denmark
|30
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|31
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|32
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Abus Nutrixxion
|33
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|34
|Eline De Roover (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|35
|Jessica Prinner (USA) US National Team
|36
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|37
|Julie Leth (Den) Denmark
|0:00:36
|38
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:00:44
|39
|Amy Cure (Aus) Australia
|0:01:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy