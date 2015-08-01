Hello and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of this year's Clasica San Sebastian.

The Clasica is Spain's most important one-day race and the first race on the UCI WorldTour since the Tour de France.

The riders have just tackled the Jaizkibel climb for the first time, with 90km left to race.

The break of the riders includes eight riders and they currently lead by 2:10.

The eight riders in the break are: Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Dennis Vannendert (Lotto Soudal), Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin), Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas Degand (IAM Cycling), Liuis Mas (Caja Rural) and Romain Hardy (Cofidis).

Haas was the first rider over the Jaizkibel but the peloton is chasing the break, with Movistar doing lots of work for team leader Alejandro Valverde.

80km remaining from 219km The gap is falling and is down to 1:50.

The race is nearing the Alto Arkale climb with 75km to go. They then face the Jaizkibel again, when the race traditionally explodes.

Nathan Hass is clearly on form and has gone away alone on the Alto Arkale climb.

Behind Rory Sutherland is doing a lot of work on the front for Movistar.

Movistar has five riders on the front of the peloton and is controlling the break.

65km remaining from 219km Haas has been caught by the other attackers and so the eight are back together.

The riders begin the Jaizkibel again. Here we go.

The big favourites are also on the climb now, with Gilbert, Valverde and others all preparing for the attacks.

Astana makes a move with Rein Taaramäe going away with Damiano Caruso (BMC). Teams are trying to break Movistar's control of the race.

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) also go on the attack but Movistar is fighting back.

Boaro attacks and splits the breakaway.

Boaro attacked with 3km to go to the summit.

Boaro is an excellent time trialist and is trying to go away alone with a controlled effort.

The peloton is still 60 riders strong but other riders are trying to go clear.

We now have four groups up the road on the attack after Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) and Mikel Landa (Astana) also surged ahead.

Boaro is the first to the summit, with the chasers 30 seconds back.

A tailwind is helping the peloton chase the attacks.

The break is 38 seconds back, with the peloton at a further 1:00.

Movistar is working to control the race before the next climb, the Alto Arkale with 30km to go.

Also a threat today are Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Adam and Simon Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and perhaps Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).

Boaro is still away after the super fastest descent.

He leads by 1:05.

We now have a three riders up front, with Vanendert and Degand getting across to Boaro upfront.

There is also a chase group of 16 riders but the peloton is closing them down quickly.

38km remaining from 219km Boaro is fighting on has spent a lot of energy.

The Arkale is going to be decisive for the finale shake out.

32km remaining from 219km Boaro leads by just 10 seconds but Katusha is working with Movistar.

The peloton is just 15 seconds behind the attack now.

As expected the Alto Arkale climb has seen the race comeback together. The big favourites will soon play their cards.

Gilbert has made a move, joining an attack over the top of the Arkale.

Also in the 12-rider group is Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin).

The attackers will be working to open a gap before the final steep climb of the Bordako Tontorra, which ends just 7km from the finish in San Sebastian.

Rosetto of Cofidis was the first to the summit of the Arkale and is in the 12-rider group.

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) is also in the attack.

The 12 have just a 15-second lead.

The riders are about to pass through the finish in San Sebastian before the final, steep climb of the race.

Here comes the break, with just five up front and four chasers, including Hesjedal.

The peloton is also in sight and is 40 seconds back.

Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) has attacked alone but Gilbert is in the front group and looking strong.

Behind the Tinkoff-Saxo team is also working at the head of the peloton.

Tinkoff-Saxo is working for team leader Roman Kreuziger, in the absence of Alberto Contador.

9km remaining from 219km The attackers have a lead of 20 seconds now.

The Bordaka Tontorra climb is about to begin. It is 2.5km long, with one sector at 20%.

No chance for Rui Costa today. He crosses the finish line more than eight minutes back.

The break fights on and holds a lead of 25 seconds. Movistar and Katusha could be losing grip of the race.

In the move are Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Pieter Serry (Team Quick Step), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cannondale), Mikel Landa (Astana), Warren Barguil (Giant- Alpecin), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory), Egor Silin (Katusha) and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis).

As the final climb begins Barguil makes a move and goes clear alone.

Barguil has a slight lead of only a few seconds.

7km remaining from 219km Behind the peloton has split, with Adam Yates off the front.

It seems the steep climb proved fatal for the attacks, with Yates going across to lead the race over the top of the Bordaka Tontorra climb.

Yates has a 10-second lead. but last year he crashed on the descent.

Yates looks around and must know that there are six chasers behind him. However nobody seems keen to lead the chase. The gap is up to 15 seconds.

3km remaining from 219km Yates has a real chance of success this year.

2km remaining from 219km Yates leads by 12 seconds.

The chasers are struggling to work together.

Yates is about to enter the finishing straight.

1km remaining from 219km He is still alone.

Yates looks over his shoulder and talks into the race radio. He's about to win the Clasica!

He eases up and celebrates a fantastic victory.

Yates did not know he was away alone and that he'd won. But he did, out riding the chasers.

Behind it seemed to be Gilbert who won the sprint for second place.

But the race came back together and a crash also caused confusion and problems.

Yates is still only 22 but again proved his class and talent by winning the Clasica San Sebastian.

Gilbert is confirmed as second at 15 seconds, with Valverde third, Moreno fourth and Rodriguez fifth. Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) was seventh.

Yates celebrated with his brother Simon, amazed that he won alone.

Thanks to his third place, Valverde extends his lead in the UCI WorldTour rankings.

Yates spent time on his race radio in the final kilometre. He didn't know he was out front and about to win. He celebrated as he crossed the line but only really believed he had won after getting a hug from his team soigneur.

What a race. The lack of television coverage meant it was difficult to understand just how Yates got away alone but don't worry, we will soon have a full report on Cyclingnews and a photo gallery.

