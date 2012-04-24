Killeen wins in Dalby Forest
Last crushes the competition in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|1:46:00
|2
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:02:00
|3
|Rourke Croeser (RSA)
|0:02:50
|4
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|0:04:00
|5
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:04:30
|6
|Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)
|0:04:50
|7
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:05:30
|8
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|0:05:50
|9
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)
|0:07:00
|10
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|0:07:40
|11
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:09:20
|12
|Robert Wardell (GBr)
|0:09:30
|13
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|14
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|0:09:50
|15
|Grant Ferguson (GBr)
|0:10:00
|16
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:10:30
|17
|Adrian Lansley (GBr)
|0:10:50
|18
|Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)
|0:11:00
|19
|Olivier Bruwiere (Bel)
|0:11:30
|20
|Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)
|21
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|0:11:40
|22
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr)
|0:12:30
|23
|John Whittington (GBr)
|0:12:40
|24
|Didier Bats (Bel)
|0:12:50
|25
|Henrik Kippernes (Nor)
|0:13:50
|26
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|27
|Matthew Dennis (GBr)
|0:14:20
|28
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|0:15:10
|29
|Ben Sumner (GBr)
|0:15:40
|30
|Robert Friel (GBr)
|0:16:40
|31
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|0:17:10
|32
|Daniel Lewis (GBr)
|0:18:50
|33
|Sion O'boyle (GBr)
|0:20:10
|34
|Matthew Barrett (GBr)
|0:20:20
|35
|Ryan Henry (GBr)
|0:20:40
|36
|George Budd (GBr)
|0:21:10
|37
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|38
|Richard Jones (GBr)
|0:21:50
|39
|Alexander Meyland (Aus)
|0:23:00
|40
|Neal Crampton (GBr)
|0:24:20
|41
|Llewellyn Holmes (GBr)
|0:24:30
|42
|Neil Hayward (GBr)
|0:25:20
|43
|Chris Metcalfe (GBr)
|0:26:10
|44
|Luke Eggar (GBr)
|0:28:00
|45
|Robert Sorby (GBr)
|0:28:50
|46
|Giles Bett (GBr)
|0:50:20
|47
|Andrew Howett (GBr)
|0:55:00
|48
|Charlie Evans (GBr)
|49
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|50
|Christian Aucote (GBr)
|51
|Bengareth Roff (GBr)
|52
|Elliot Baxter (GBr)
|53
|Scott Chappell (GBr)
|54
|Ben Thomas (GBr)
|55
|Andrew Cockburn (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Last (GBr)
|1:41:40
|2
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|0:04:00
|3
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|0:04:40
|4
|Lee Craigie (GBr)
|0:07:20
|5
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|0:07:50
|6
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|0:09:50
|7
|Zephanie Blasi (USA)
|0:11:40
|8
|Maxine Filby (GBr)
|0:12:20
|9
|Gabriella Day (GBr)
|0:12:40
|10
|Jessica Roberts (GBr)
|0:13:50
|11
|Carla Haines (GBr)
|0:16:10
|12
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:07:00
|13
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|0:07:30
|14
|Jane Cumming (GBr)
|0:08:00
|15
|Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)
|0:15:30
|16
|Verity Appleyard (GBr)
|0:20:40
|17
|Iwona Szmid (Pol)
|0:21:50
|18
|Katy Winton (GBr)
|0:22:30
|19
|Morven Brown (GBr)
|0:23:20
|20
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|0:26:50
|21
|Stephania Magri (Mlt)
|22
|Hannah Cooley (Can)
|23
|Emma Bradley (GBr)
|24
|Claire Oakley (Irl)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy