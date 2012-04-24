Trending

Killeen wins in Dalby Forest

Last crushes the competition in women's race

Elite men's podium at the Dalby round of the British Cross Country series

(Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Killeen (GBr)1:46:00
2David Fletcher (GBr)0:02:00
3Rourke Croeser (RSA)0:02:50
4Matthias Wengelin (Swe)0:04:00
5Steven James (GBr)0:04:30
6Sebastian Batchelor (GBr)0:04:50
7Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:05:30
8Ola Kjören (Nor)0:05:50
9Oliver Beckingsale (GBr)0:07:00
10Kenta Gallagher (GBr)0:07:40
11Robby De Bock (Bel)0:09:20
12Robert Wardell (GBr)0:09:30
13Paul Oldham (GBr)
14Robin Seymour (Irl)0:09:50
15Grant Ferguson (GBr)0:10:00
16Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:10:30
17Adrian Lansley (GBr)0:10:50
18Gareth Montgomerie (GBr)0:11:00
19Olivier Bruwiere (Bel)0:11:30
20Ole Christian Fagerli (Nor)
21Dave Henderson (GBr)0:11:40
22Hamish Batchelor (GBr)0:12:30
23John Whittington (GBr)0:12:40
24Didier Bats (Bel)0:12:50
25Henrik Kippernes (Nor)0:13:50
26Cameron Ivory (Aus)
27Matthew Dennis (GBr)0:14:20
28Giles Drake (GBr)0:15:10
29Ben Sumner (GBr)0:15:40
30Robert Friel (GBr)0:16:40
31Lee Westwood (GBr)0:17:10
32Daniel Lewis (GBr)0:18:50
33Sion O'boyle (GBr)0:20:10
34Matthew Barrett (GBr)0:20:20
35Ryan Henry (GBr)0:20:40
36George Budd (GBr)0:21:10
37Daniel Booth (GBr)
38Richard Jones (GBr)0:21:50
39Alexander Meyland (Aus)0:23:00
40Neal Crampton (GBr)0:24:20
41Llewellyn Holmes (GBr)0:24:30
42Neil Hayward (GBr)0:25:20
43Chris Metcalfe (GBr)0:26:10
44Luke Eggar (GBr)0:28:00
45Robert Sorby (GBr)0:28:50
46Giles Bett (GBr)0:50:20
47Andrew Howett (GBr)0:55:00
48Charlie Evans (GBr)
49Jack Clarkson (GBr)
50Christian Aucote (GBr)
51Bengareth Roff (GBr)
52Elliot Baxter (GBr)
53Scott Chappell (GBr)
54Ben Thomas (GBr)
55Andrew Cockburn (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Last (GBr)1:41:40
2Barbara Benko (Hun)0:04:00
3Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:04:40
4Lee Craigie (GBr)0:07:20
5Tracy Moseley (GBr)0:07:50
6Samantha Sanders (RSA)0:09:50
7Zephanie Blasi (USA)0:11:40
8Maxine Filby (GBr)0:12:20
9Gabriella Day (GBr)0:12:40
10Jessica Roberts (GBr)0:13:50
11Carla Haines (GBr)0:16:10
12Erica Zaveta (USA)0:07:00
13Joanne Clay (GBr)0:07:30
14Jane Cumming (GBr)0:08:00
15Ruth Owen-Evans (GBr)0:15:30
16Verity Appleyard (GBr)0:20:40
17Iwona Szmid (Pol)0:21:50
18Katy Winton (GBr)0:22:30
19Morven Brown (GBr)0:23:20
20Ruby Miller (GBr)0:26:50
21Stephania Magri (Mlt)
22Hannah Cooley (Can)
23Emma Bradley (GBr)
24Claire Oakley (Irl)

