Torq Team wins team relay opener

Canberra Off-Road Cyclists and Perth MTB Club make the podium

Image 1 of 11

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 2 of 11

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 3 of 11

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 4 of 11

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 5 of 11

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 6 of 11

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 7 of 11

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 8 of 11

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 9 of 11

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 10 of 11

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 11 of 11

(Image credit: Russ Baker)

The Torq team won the opening event of the 2012 Australian Mountain Bike National Championships, the team relay, on Thursday.  The Canberra Off-Road Cyclists took second place while the Perth MTB Club 2 squad took third place.

Brief Results

Team relay
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Torq Team
Jack Haig
Mark Fenner
Billy Sewell
Katherine O'Shea
2Canberra Off-Road Cyclists
Andy Blair
Hamish Prosser
Cameron Prosser
Rosemary Barnes
3Perth MTB Club 2
Damon Willmore
Sarah Tucknott
Reese Tucknott
Robbie Rhodes

