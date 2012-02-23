Torq Team wins team relay opener
Canberra Off-Road Cyclists and Perth MTB Club make the podium
The Torq team won the opening event of the 2012 Australian Mountain Bike National Championships, the team relay, on Thursday. The Canberra Off-Road Cyclists took second place while the Perth MTB Club 2 squad took third place.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Torq Team
|Jack Haig
|Mark Fenner
|Billy Sewell
|Katherine O'Shea
|2
|Canberra Off-Road Cyclists
|Andy Blair
|Hamish Prosser
|Cameron Prosser
|Rosemary Barnes
|3
|Perth MTB Club 2
|Damon Willmore
|Sarah Tucknott
|Reese Tucknott
|Robbie Rhodes
