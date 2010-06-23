Trending

Halle-Ingooigem past winners

From 2001-2009

Past winners
2009Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
2008Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quick Step
2007Janek Tombak (Est) Jartazi-Promo Fashion
2006Baden Cooke (Aus) Unibet.com
2005Bert Roesems (Bel) Davitamon-Lotto
2004Steven Caethoven (Bel) Vlaanderen-T Interim
2003Jans Koerts (Ned) BankGiroLoterij Cycling Team
2002Danny Daelman (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
2001Bert Roesems (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago

