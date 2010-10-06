Trending

Coppa Sabatini past winners

1952-2009

Past winners
2009Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Silence - Lotto
2008Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ceramica Flaminia Bossini Docce
2007Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Quick Step - Innergetic
2006Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Team Milram
2005Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Domina Vacanze
2004Jan Ullrich (Ger) T-Mobile
2003Paolo Bossoni (Ita) Vini Caldirola-SO.DI
2002Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
2001Dmitri Konyshev (Rus) Fassa Bortolo
2000Andrei Tchmil (Bel)
1999Dmitri Konyshev (Rus)
1998Emmanuel Magnin (Fra)
1997Andrea Tafi (Ita)
1996Bjarne Riis (Den)
1995Davide Cassani (Ita)
1994Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1993Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
1992Stefano Zanini (Ita)
1991Franco Chioccioli (Ita)
1990Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1989Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1988Claudio Corti (Ita)
1987Gianni Bugno (Ita)
1986Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
1985Marino Amadori (Ita)
1984Silvano Contini (Ita)
1983Moreno Argentin (Ita)
1982Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1981Claudio Bortolotto (Ita)
1980Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1979Leonardo Mazzantini (Ita)
1978Francesco Moser (Ita)
1976Piero Spinelli (Ita)
1975Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
1974Wilmo Franconi (Ita)
1973Mauro Simonetti (Ita)
1972Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
1971Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
1970Gösta Pettersson (Swe)
1969Romano Tumllereo (Ita)
1968Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1967Michele Dancelli (Ita)
1966Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1965Luciano Armani (Ita)
1964Italo Zilioli (Ita)
1963Dino Bruni (Ita)
1962Giovanni Sabbadin (Ita)
1961Dino Bruni (Ita)
1960Graziano Battistini (Ita)
1959Rino Benedetti (Ita)
1958Giuseppe Pardini (Ita)
1957Giambattista Gabelli (Ita)
1956Idrio Bui (Ita)
1955Angelo Miserocchi (Ita)
1954Rino Benedetti (Ita)
1953Primo Volpi (Ita)
1952Primo Volpi (Ita)

