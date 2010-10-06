Coppa Sabatini past winners
1952-2009
|2009
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Silence - Lotto
|2008
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ceramica Flaminia Bossini Docce
|2007
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Quick Step - Innergetic
|2006
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Team Milram
|2005
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Domina Vacanze
|2004
|Jan Ullrich (Ger) T-Mobile
|2003
|Paolo Bossoni (Ita) Vini Caldirola-SO.DI
|2002
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
|2001
|Dmitri Konyshev (Rus) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Andrei Tchmil (Bel)
|1999
|Dmitri Konyshev (Rus)
|1998
|Emmanuel Magnin (Fra)
|1997
|Andrea Tafi (Ita)
|1996
|Bjarne Riis (Den)
|1995
|Davide Cassani (Ita)
|1994
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1993
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
|1992
|Stefano Zanini (Ita)
|1991
|Franco Chioccioli (Ita)
|1990
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1989
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1988
|Claudio Corti (Ita)
|1987
|Gianni Bugno (Ita)
|1986
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra)
|1985
|Marino Amadori (Ita)
|1984
|Silvano Contini (Ita)
|1983
|Moreno Argentin (Ita)
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1981
|Claudio Bortolotto (Ita)
|1980
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1979
|Leonardo Mazzantini (Ita)
|1978
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1976
|Piero Spinelli (Ita)
|1975
|Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
|1974
|Wilmo Franconi (Ita)
|1973
|Mauro Simonetti (Ita)
|1972
|Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
|1971
|Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
|1970
|Gösta Pettersson (Swe)
|1969
|Romano Tumllereo (Ita)
|1968
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1967
|Michele Dancelli (Ita)
|1966
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1965
|Luciano Armani (Ita)
|1964
|Italo Zilioli (Ita)
|1963
|Dino Bruni (Ita)
|1962
|Giovanni Sabbadin (Ita)
|1961
|Dino Bruni (Ita)
|1960
|Graziano Battistini (Ita)
|1959
|Rino Benedetti (Ita)
|1958
|Giuseppe Pardini (Ita)
|1957
|Giambattista Gabelli (Ita)
|1956
|Idrio Bui (Ita)
|1955
|Angelo Miserocchi (Ita)
|1954
|Rino Benedetti (Ita)
|1953
|Primo Volpi (Ita)
|1952
|Primo Volpi (Ita)
