Eric Dekker was the last Dutch winner of the Amstel Gold Race in 2001 when he beat Lance Armstrong. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) and Karsten Kroon (BMC) will be out to end a nine-year spell without a Dutch winner at the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, but the odds look stacked against them as the best hilly classics riders in the peloton begin the week of the hilly Ardennes classics at the race.



