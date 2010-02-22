Trending

Past winners of Il Giro di Sardegna

List of victors since first edition in 1958

Past winners of Il Giro di Sardegna
2009Daniele Bennati (Ita)
1997Roberto Petito (Ita)
1996Gabriele Colombo (Ita)
1983Gregor Braun (Ger)
1982Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1980Gregor Braun (Ger)
1978Knut Knudsen (Nor)
1977Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1976Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1975Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1974Rik Van Linden (Bel)
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1972Marino Basso (Ita)
1971Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1970Patrick Sercu (Bel)
1969Claudio Michelotto (Ita)
1968Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1967Luciano Armani (Ita)
1966Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1965Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1964Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
1963Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita)
1962Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1961Emile Daems (Bel)
1960Jop De Roo (Bel)
1959Rik Van Looy (Bel)
1958Antonin Rolland (Fra)

Latest on Cyclingnews