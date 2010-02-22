Past winners of Il Giro di Sardegna
List of victors since first edition in 1958
|2009
|Daniele Bennati (Ita)
|1997
|Roberto Petito (Ita)
|1996
|Gabriele Colombo (Ita)
|1983
|Gregor Braun (Ger)
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1980
|Gregor Braun (Ger)
|1978
|Knut Knudsen (Nor)
|1977
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1976
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1975
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1974
|Rik Van Linden (Bel)
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1972
|Marino Basso (Ita)
|1971
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1970
|Patrick Sercu (Bel)
|1969
|Claudio Michelotto (Ita)
|1968
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1967
|Luciano Armani (Ita)
|1966
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1965
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1964
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1963
|Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita)
|1962
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1961
|Emile Daems (Bel)
|1960
|Jop De Roo (Bel)
|1959
|Rik Van Looy (Bel)
|1958
|Antonin Rolland (Fra)
