Giro d'Italia Women start list

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Elisa Longo Borghini wearing the pink jersey and holding the Giro women&#039;s trophy
Elisa Longo Borghini won the Giro d'Italia Women in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) heads to the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women with bib number 1.

The race begins on May 30.

Data powered by FirstCycling

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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