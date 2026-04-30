Giro d'Italia Women start list
Defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) heads to the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women with bib number 1.
The race begins on May 30.
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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