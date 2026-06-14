'We don't give up' – Paul Seixas reports for duty on final day of Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Frenchman still defiant ahead of final stage
After barely being able to stand at the finish of Saturday's extraordinary stage, Paul Seixas has reported for the start of the final stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.
Despite his bloodied act of defiance on Saturday, there were fears that Seixas might not see the race through to the end, once the adrenaline wore off and his injuries caught up with him.
However, those fears were allayed on Sunday morning, and in swashbuckling style.
"Don't worry," Seixas said as he was filmed walking from his hotel to his team bus on Sunday morning. "I'll be at the start."
Someone then asks Seixas directly if he'll be setting off again, to which, climbing onto the bus, he replies: "Always. We don't give up."
Seixas staged a stunning fightback from an early crash on Saturday's penultimate stage, somehow plugging a four-minute gap during a furious 60km chase with his teammates, and then fighting to seventh on the summit finish despite barely being able to hold the handlebars.
Footage at the finish showed Seixas limping to the podium to collective his combativity award, but not before he had to be hauled to his feet by his father.
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He said he suffered abrasions to both arms and legs but indicated that his hands took the brunt of the fall as he slid face first onto the tarmac.
Sunday's finale is an explosive brute, measuring just 120km but packing in four major mountain ascents before finishing at the Plateau de Solaison.
More to follow
🥵 Paul Seixas a reçu le soutien de sa famille à l’arrivée.Paul Seixas was welcomed and supported by his family at the finish. 🤕#TourAuvergneRhoneAlpes pic.twitter.com/qswzN61LbeJune 13, 2026
Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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