'We don't give up' – Paul Seixas reports for duty on final day of Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

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Frenchman still defiant ahead of final stage

Decathlon CMA CGM Team&#039;s French rider Paul Seixas celebrates on the podium with the most combative rider award after the 7th stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes cycling race (formerly known as the Criterium du Dauphine), 133,6km between La Bridoire and Grand Colombier in the French Alps on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After barely being able to stand at the finish of Saturday's extraordinary stage, Paul Seixas has reported for the start of the final stage of the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

Despite his bloodied act of defiance on Saturday, there were fears that Seixas might not see the race through to the end, once the adrenaline wore off and his injuries caught up with him.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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