Tour de France 2026 stage 10 preview

Stage 10: Aurillac - Le Lioran

Date: July 14, 2026

Distance: 166.6km

Start time: 13:10 CET

Finish time: 17:24 CET

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ASO) (Image credit: ASO)

The peloton returns from the first rest day for a serious climbing test for stage 9 on Bastille Day, 166 kilometres from Aurillac through the volcanic mountains of the Cantal, in the heart of the Massif Central, to the summit finish at Le Lioran.

The same finish featured in 2024, when Jonas Vingegaard out-sprinted Tadej Pogačar for the first time. France's climbers will be eager to seize the occasion and go on the attack in front of their home crowd on the national holiday.

The day turns serious 91km into the stage at the Col de la Griffoul (3km at 7.2%), new to the Tour. Challenges continue with the two category 1 climbs of Pas de Peyrol tackled from Murat and Col de Pertus before the final push up Col de Font de Cère, cresting less than three kilometres from the line.

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Mountains

Côte de Pailherols (cat. 3, 3km at 7.2%), km. 68

Col de la Griffoul (cat. 2, 5.9km at 6.7%), km. 97.3

Col de Prat de Bouc (cat. 3, 3.1km at 6.5%), km. 103.8

Côte de Murat (cat. 3. 5.2km at 5.3%), km. 118.8

Puy Mary-Pas de Peyrol (cat. 1, 7.8km at 6%), km.135.7

Col de Pertus (cat. 1, 4.4km at8.5%), km. 152.1

Col de Font de Cère (cat. 3, 3.1km at 5.8%), km. 163.9

Sprints

Lacapelle-del-Fraisse, km. 25.5