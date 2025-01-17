Zero Dutch names in Visma-Lease a Bike 2025 Tour de France pre-selection sparks controversy in Netherlands

Former top local pro Michael Boogerd - 'It will be soon be very difficult for the Dutch to support Visma'

Simon Yates (1-l), Wout van Aert (2-l), Jonas Vingegaard (2-r) and Matteo Jorgenson (1-r) at the Visma-Lease a Bike 2025 team launch
Visma-Lease a Bike's likely decision not to have any Dutch riders help fight for a third Tour de France win with Jonas Vingegaard this July has come under fierce criticism from some former top riders in the team's home country of the Netherlands. 

According to multiple sources, the most likely seven Visma-Lease a Bike riders set to head for the Tour's start line in Lille next July 5 alongside Dane Jonas Vingegaard are Britain's Simon Yates, North Americans Sepp Kuss and Matteo Jorgenson, France's Christophe Laporte and three Belgians: Victor Campenaerts, Wout van Aert and Tiesj Benoot. 

