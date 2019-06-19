Zamora handed four-year ban for EPO positive at Vuelta a San Juan

Daniel Zamora sprays the champagne after the final stage of the Vuelta a San Juan 2019 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Zmaora has been suspended for four years after testing positive for EPO at the Vuelta a San Juan Internacional. The Argentinian rider won the King of the Mountains competition in the eight-day race but returned a positive test for the blood-booster on January 30 in an doping control following the fourth stage.

Related Articles Vuelta a San Juan king of the mountains Zamora suspended for EPO

Zamora's ban will begin on the date he tested positive and he won't be eligible to compete again until January 29, 2023, according to the UCI's table of riders currently serving suspension located on its website.

Along with winning the KOM classification, Zamora also placed 12th and 1:39 down on the overall champion Winner Anacona (Movistar).

The UCI listed Zamora on its provisionally suspended rider list in March based on a sample that was taken on January 30, which would be following the fourth stage from San José de Jáchal to Villa San Agustín.

Cyclingnews reported that Zamora had also returned a ‘non-negative’ test during the 2014 Vuelta a San Juan but wasn't sanction on that occasion as it was not a UCI-registered event at the time.