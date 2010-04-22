Work for Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling website (Image credit: Future Publishing)

About The Role

Cyclingnews.com, the biggest cycling website in the world is looking for a staff writer to join its successful team.

As Cyclingnews staff writer you will write and produce your own news stories, sub-edit and publish stories from your colleagues on the Cyclingnews team and freelancers, research stories from foreign-language outlets, and produce UCI and national level race results. This is a great opportunity to perfect your production skills and also get the chance to write new editorial features, interviews and race reports.

This role will involve weekend work on alternate weekends and occasional international travel.

About You

We are looking for an experienced journalist who is passionate and knowledgeable about road cycling. You will need razor-sharp attention to detail and high standards of spelling, grammar and punctuation. Excellent organisational skills and the ability to work under pressure to tight deadlines are vital. A good standard of written and spoken French is essential and an additional European language would be an advantage.

What we can offer you

In addition to a competitive salary, generous holiday entitlement, comprehensive training programmes and additional benefits this role puts you at the heart of the world’s best coverage of the sport of cycling. You will cover events and races on behalf of Cyclingnews, meeting with the biggest teams and riders in road cycling.

How To Apply

For more information, a full job description and to apply visit our website.