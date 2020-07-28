Win a Michael Blann print from his 'Mountains' collection worth £395

Here’s your chance to win this stunning, limited edition print of the Col du Tourmalet by cycling photographer Michael Blann from his ‘Mountains’ collection, featuring the most iconic climbs in cycling.

Win this print of the Col du Tourmalet, or select another of your choice from the collection. The prints are sized 675 x 900mm, and are worth £395 each.

Michael Blann, the man behind the book Mountains: Epic Cycling Climbs, has over the years captured a vast range of the infamous peaks that help define the sport of professional cycling, especially the grand tours.

From popular Tour de France ascents such as Mont Ventoux and Alpe d'Huez, to the lesser ridden giants such as the Port de Bales or Lacets de Montvernier, Michael has photographed the climbs that raise their head during cycling's biggest race.

To enter to win, click here and answer the simple question.

Closing date for entries is August 8th 2020. Terms and conditions apply.