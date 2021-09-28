Wilier refreshes entry-level Garda road bike

Wilier has refreshed its entry-level carbon road bike offering, the Garda. The new bike offers modern road bike features for riders who want a nice bike without the look of a futuristic aero race bike. It's available in both rim and disc brake formats, and top of the list of changes on the Garda is internal cable routing and increased tyre clearance.

The four Garda models will include the brand's new Stemma S stem, an aluminium stem that results in cables being routed through the handlebar, beneath the stem and into the head tube and through the frame. It's a simplified version of Wilier's higher-end Stemma SL, and it is compatible with both electronic or mechanical groupsets.

The frame also allows for increased tyre clearance, however, disc brake users will get the most clearance at 32mm. The rim brake version of the Garda allows for 28mm tyres, along with a front brake cable that foregoes the Stemma S and travels directly south from bar to caliper.

The frame is manufactured from Wilier's NH-MOD carbon fibre layup, which equates to a blend of Normal and High Modulus carbon. It's joined by a carbon fork that integrates sleekly with the profile of the frame. In total, the frame and fork weigh 1,490 grams according to Wilier.

(Image credit: Wilier)

Six disc brake build kits are offered and only one rim brake build. Pricing starts at £2,840 (€2,700) for the disc brake frame with Shimano Ultegra 8000 parts and Shimano RS100 wheels. The baseline disc brake build uses Ultegra 8020 parts and RS171 wheels and costs £3,350 (€3,200).

Riders can also choose builds that feature the SRAM Rival AXS and Campagnolo Chorus groupsets and a range of Wilier wheels, with the top-tier Chorus model costing £4,890.