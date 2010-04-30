Wiggins to lead well-rounded Sky at Giro

Image 1 of 9 Morris Possoni gets his best cheesy grin going in London. (Image credit: Simon Plackett/dpphotographic.net) Image 2 of 9 A chuffed CJ Sutton (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 9 Steven Cummings (Team Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 9 David Cioni (Team Sky) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 9 Michael Barry (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 Mathew Hayman shows off his Team Sky jersey at the Tour Down Under, his first time competing as a professional without Rabobank colours on his back. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 9 Greg Henderson (Team Sky) won a stage of Paris-Nice this year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 9 Bradle Wiggins (Sky) awaits the start of stage five. (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 9 of 9 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

British rider Bradley Wiggins will lead Team Sky as the British ProTour squad makes its Grand Tour debut at next month’s Giro d’Italia. While Wiggins main ambition for the season is the Tour de France, Sky’s principal Dave Brailsford said Wiggins is taking his role as team leader at the Giro seriously.

"We're all incredibly excited about racing in the Giro d'Italia. It is Team Sky's debut in a Grand Tour event and another special moment for us," Brailsford told teamsky.com. "You can't go to a race like the Giro and not take it seriously. You go to the Giro to race the Giro and that's what Bradley will do."

The British squad is hoping to capitalise on the absence of HTC-Columbia’s Mark Cavendish from this year’s race, sending a strong lineup for the sprint stages. Sky will have Greg Henderson for the sprint finishes, with Australians Mathew Hayman and Chris Sutton to lead out the New Zealander.

After being active throughout the Spring Classic season, Hayman is now looking forward to the year’s first Grand Tour. "We've got fast guys and GC guys and people who can support them,” said Hayman. “It's nice going into a race with different goals every day, whether the focus is on Greg, Wiggo or whoever.

"The Giro normally has something spectacular thrown in and I'm sure this edition will be no exception,” added Hayman. “They always try and make it pretty special each year."

Team Sky for the Giro d'Italia: Bradley Wiggins, Dario Cioni, Michael Barry, Steve Cummings, Chris Froome, Mathew Hayman, Greg Henderson, Morris Possoni and Chris Sutton.