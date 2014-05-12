Wiggins means business in Tour of California

Image 1 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) have a chat on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 4 Bradley Wiggins in his last Tour of California attempt in 2008, with High Road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) takes over the work on the front of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 Bradley Wiggins (SKY) is feeling good about is overall chances (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) made his intentions clear at the Tour of California on stage one with an aggressive ride that helped split the peloton on the stage in Sacramento.

Wiggins and his teammates worked together with the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team to split the field during a section of the stage battered by cross-winds. They initially succeeded with a lead group of 22 riders going clear and building up nearly a minute on the chasing peloton. The attack was eventually nullified with Wiggins finishing 30th on the stage, safely within the lead group as Mark Cavendish won a photo finish sprint ahead of Giant-Shimano’s John Degenkolb.

In his pre-race press conference Wiggins, who is down to the same racing weight that saw him win the Tour de France in 2012, talked about his aspirations to challenge for the overall win in California. He is making his first appearance in the race since 2008, when he raced for High Road.

“We’re really happy with how the day went. The whole team rode well and stuck together to look after Bradley,” Kurt-Asle Arvesen wrote on the Team Sky website.



