'We might expect a very special race' – Remco Evenepoel turns thoughts to Worlds double after time trial triumph

By
published

Belgian looks to replicate Paris 2024 Olympics feat by adding another rainbow jersey in Zurich

2024 World Championships: Remco Evenepoel celebrates time trial gold
2024 World Championships: Remco Evenepoel celebrates time trial gold (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was an impromptu celebration for Remco Evenepoel at the Belgian hotel in Wetzikon on Sunday evening after he had won his second successive time trial world title, but the man of the hour was already casting his mind ahead to another pressing appointment next weekend.

"Our World Championships week has started well," Evenepoel said at the end of his short speech. "On to more."

