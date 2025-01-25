'We had big plans and didn't pull it off, but we tried' - Jayco-AlUla go all in at Tour Down Under

Home team Jayco-AlUla were looking to be the stars of the Santos Tour Down Under, but on a testing stage to Willunga Hill, the best they could manage was the most aggressive rider's award for Chris Harper and fourth on the stage and sixth overall for Luke Plapp.

Plapp attacked and surged repeatedly on the final climb of Willunga but he just couldn't shake eventual stage winner and race leader Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG), last year's Willunga stage winner Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNl) and Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). 

