Wanted: Staff writer for BikeRadar

You'll write daily news and features for BikeRadar and upload these to the website. Working closely with the editor you'll generate ideas and follow up on leads to produce engaging and original news pieces.

Building strong contacts with the industry, you'll attend press events and trade shows, as well as conducting interviews to secure great content for BikeRadar. In addition, you'll assist with writing and assembling the weekly newsletter and play a key role within the team.

You must have excellent writing and research skills, and preferably have experience of writing for websites. A journalism qualification or equivalent experience is needed. You must have an interest in cycling and preferably have some knowledge of the market and industry.

Solid organisational skills and ability to write copy to tight daily deadlines are essential. You'll need to have strong interpersonal skills to build successful relationships with industry contacts as well being keen to learn more about the cycling industry.

