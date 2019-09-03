Vuelta a España stage 10 - Video highlights
Roglic soars into red with Pau time trial win
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) rode back into red Tuesday at the Vuelta a Espana stage 10 time trial in Pua, winning the 36.2km test in 47:06. Roglic was 25 seconds better than runner-up Patrick Bevin (CCC Team) and than Deceuninck-QuickStep's Remi Cavagna.
More importantly, the Slovenian slew his general classification rivals, with fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) coming closest in 11th place at 1:29 back.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished fourth and climbed to seconds, while Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) held onto third overall. Overnight leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) had a disappointing day, finishing 27th and losing 3:06 to Roglic. The Colombian is now fourth overall at three minutes back.
