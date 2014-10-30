Voigt gracious after seeing Hour Record pass to Brändle

Image 1 of 4 Jens Voigt (Trek) after breaking the Hour Record (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 4 Matthias Brändle walks onto the velodrome (Image credit: Ronan Merot) Image 3 of 4 Jens Voigt (Trek) attempts to break the hour record (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 4 Matthias Brändle with UCI president Brian Cookson after breaking the hour record (Image credit: IAM Cycling)

Jens Voigt has paid tribute to the Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) after the Austrian beat his Hour Record by over 700 meters on Thursday in Aigle, Switzerland.

Voigt, who is currently at a Trek event in the United States, set the record in September, posting a distance of 51.11km. However Brändle beat that distance on a modified Scott Plasma 5 with double disc wheels on the 200m track at the UCI headquarters.

"Respect to Matthias. He put in a strong performance and obviously has worked hard to be ready," Voigt told Cyclingnews.

"That's what we are here for [as cyclists ed], hoping that we can create more interest in the beautiful event that is the Hour Record."

Voigt retired from professional cycling after his Hour Record last month and as yet has no plans of returning to the sport.

"“But yes, I have to say, I was hoping to keep that record until Christmas time."

Voigt retired from professional cycling after his Hour Record last month and ruled out any chance of returning in order to try and regain the record.

"No never! I'm a firm believer in no comeback. They generally end up in some sort of disaster, with only a few exceptions that break that rule.

"I had my days in the sun and my spotlight. I squeezed everything out of me – mentally and physically. I don't even want to see a bike at the moment."