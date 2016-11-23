Viviani, Keisse, Doull, Storey star in opening round of Revolution Champions League

Image 1 of 5 Elia Viviani (Italy) tastes gold Image 2 of 5 Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal after the Men's Team Pursuit Final for Gold Image 3 of 5 Sarah Storey enjoying her time out front (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 5 Theo Bos, Joachim Eilers and Quentin Lafargue made up the kilo podium Image 5 of 5 Iljo Keisse (Team LIDL) (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Olympic champions Elia Viviani and Owain Doull, Six Day veteran Iljo Keisse, and multiple Paralympic champion Sarah Storey will be among the names lining up at the inaugural Revolution Champions League in Manchester. The series was meant to get underway last week but planning issues forced the organisers to cancel the opening round in Paris.

Omnium champion Viviani and Keisse recently rode together at the Gent Six Day, finishing third overall behind the pairings of Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins, and Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw. The duo will be racing against each other in Manchester this weekend with Viviani riding alongside Team Sky teammate Peter Kennaugh, and Keisse linking up with Andy Tennant in the colours of Team PedalSure.

Doull will return to the boards for the first time since winning gold in the team pursuit in Rio, having spent the intervening months on the road and making his debut for Team Sky. The Revolution will be one of his last appearances in Team WIGGINS colours as he moves to Team Sky full-time next season. Doull will be partnered by trade and national teammate Jon Dibben who is also moving to Sky.

Storey (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa) headlines the women's line-up, which also features Elinor Barker (Matrix Fitness), road race world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Voxwomen) and rising star Manon Lloyd (Great Britain).

There will also be a sprint competition, which features France's Quentin Lefargue and Lewis Oliva (Team USN). The sprinters will compete in what has been dubbed a 'sprint omnium' with riders battling it out in a straight two-rider sprint, a six-lap dash, a Keirin and a handicap.

As with other Revolution events, there is a future stars competition with young riders getting the opportunity to race in a packed out velodrome.

The first round of the Revolution Champions League will begin on Saturday, November 25 and finishes on Sunday.

Elite men's Champions League

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-BikeExchange 2 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange 3 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Drapac 4 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Drapac 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 6 Pete Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre Merida 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita)Lampre Merida 9 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 10 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Ramon Sinkeldam Ned) Giant-Alpecin 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Giant-Alpecin 13 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15 Ed Clancy (GBR) JLT Condor 16 Jon Mould (GBr) JLT Condor 17 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers 18 Christian Grasmann (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers 19 Andy Tennant (GBR) Team PedalSure 20 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Team PedalSure 21 Jon Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins 22 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins 23 Joseph Berlin Semon (Fra) France-Alé 24 Romain Bacon (Fra) France-Alé

Elite women's championship # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emily Kay (GBR) Matrix Fitness RT 2 Elinor Barker (GBR) Matrix Fitness RT 3 TBC Matrix Fitness RT 4 Dani Khan (GBR) Podium Ambition pb Club La Santa 5 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition pb Club La Santa 6 Neah Evans (GBr) Podium Ambition pb Club La Santa 7 Jenny Holl (GBr) Team Jaden Weldtite 8 Rhona Callander (GBr) Team Jaden Weldtite 9 Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Team Jaden Weldtite 10 Anmasley Park (GBr) Team Breeze 11 Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Breeze 12 Melissa Lowther (GBr) Team Breeze 13 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) CastelBrando.it - Class Cover 14 Malia Andreotti (Ita) CastelBrando.it - Class Cover 15 Christine Robson (GBr) CastelBrando.it - Class Cover 16 TBC Planet X BOGO 17 TBC Planet X BOGO 18 TBC Planet X BOGO 19 Amalie Diderikson (Den) Voxwomen 20 Amy Cure (Aus) Voxwomen 21 Amber Joseph (GBr) Voxwomen 22 Ellie Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain 23 Abbie Dentus (GBr) Great Britain 24 Manon Lloyd (GBr)Great Britain 25 Colleen Gulick (USA) Revolution All Stars 26 Rebecca Reybould (GBr) Revolution All Stars 27 TBC Revolution All Stars