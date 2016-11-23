Viviani, Keisse, Doull, Storey star in opening round of Revolution Champions League
Start list for the two-day event
Olympic champions Elia Viviani and Owain Doull, Six Day veteran Iljo Keisse, and multiple Paralympic champion Sarah Storey will be among the names lining up at the inaugural Revolution Champions League in Manchester. The series was meant to get underway last week but planning issues forced the organisers to cancel the opening round in Paris.
Omnium champion Viviani and Keisse recently rode together at the Gent Six Day, finishing third overall behind the pairings of Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins, and Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw. The duo will be racing against each other in Manchester this weekend with Viviani riding alongside Team Sky teammate Peter Kennaugh, and Keisse linking up with Andy Tennant in the colours of Team PedalSure.
Doull will return to the boards for the first time since winning gold in the team pursuit in Rio, having spent the intervening months on the road and making his debut for Team Sky. The Revolution will be one of his last appearances in Team WIGGINS colours as he moves to Team Sky full-time next season. Doull will be partnered by trade and national teammate Jon Dibben who is also moving to Sky.
Storey (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa) headlines the women's line-up, which also features Elinor Barker (Matrix Fitness), road race world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Voxwomen) and rising star Manon Lloyd (Great Britain).
There will also be a sprint competition, which features France's Quentin Lefargue and Lewis Oliva (Team USN). The sprinters will compete in what has been dubbed a 'sprint omnium' with riders battling it out in a straight two-rider sprint, a six-lap dash, a Keirin and a handicap.
As with other Revolution events, there is a future stars competition with young riders getting the opportunity to race in a packed out velodrome.
The first round of the Revolution Champions League will begin on Saturday, November 25 and finishes on Sunday.
Elite men's Champions League
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|2
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
|3
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Drapac
|4
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Drapac
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|Pete Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre Merida
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita)Lampre Merida
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Ed Clancy (GBR) JLT Condor
|16
|Jon Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
|17
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers
|18
|Christian Grasmann (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers
|19
|Andy Tennant (GBR) Team PedalSure
|20
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Team PedalSure
|21
|Jon Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
|22
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
|23
|Joseph Berlin Semon (Fra) France-Alé
|24
|Romain Bacon (Fra) France-Alé
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emily Kay (GBR) Matrix Fitness RT
|2
|Elinor Barker (GBR) Matrix Fitness RT
|3
|TBC Matrix Fitness RT
|4
|Dani Khan (GBR) Podium Ambition pb Club La Santa
|5
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition pb Club La Santa
|6
|Neah Evans (GBr) Podium Ambition pb Club La Santa
|7
|Jenny Holl (GBr) Team Jaden Weldtite
|8
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Team Jaden Weldtite
|9
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Team Jaden Weldtite
|10
|Anmasley Park (GBr) Team Breeze
|11
|Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Breeze
|12
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Team Breeze
|13
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) CastelBrando.it - Class Cover
|14
|Malia Andreotti (Ita) CastelBrando.it - Class Cover
|15
|Christine Robson (GBr) CastelBrando.it - Class Cover
|16
|TBC Planet X BOGO
|17
|TBC Planet X BOGO
|18
|TBC Planet X BOGO
|19
|Amalie Diderikson (Den) Voxwomen
|20
|Amy Cure (Aus) Voxwomen
|21
|Amber Joseph (GBr) Voxwomen
|22
|Ellie Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|Abbie Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|24
|Manon Lloyd (GBr)Great Britain
|25
|Colleen Gulick (USA) Revolution All Stars
|26
|Rebecca Reybould (GBr) Revolution All Stars
|27
|TBC Revolution All Stars
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matt Rotherham (GBr) Maloja Pushbikers
|2
|Joe Christiansen (USA) Star Track Cycling
|3
|Dominic Suozzi (USA) Star Track Cycling
|4
|Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
|5
|Svajunas Jonauska (Ltu) Lithuania
|6
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
|7
|Melvin Landernau (Fra) France
|8
|Thomas Copponi (Fra) France
|9
|Lewis Oliva (GBr) Team USN
|10
|Alex Jolliffe (GBr) Great Britain
|11
|Ryan Hutchinson (GBr) Great Britain
|12
|Lewis Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
