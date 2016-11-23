Trending

Viviani, Keisse, Doull, Storey star in opening round of Revolution Champions League

Start list for the two-day event

Image 1 of 5

Elia Viviani (Italy) tastes gold

Elia Viviani (Italy) tastes gold
Image 2 of 5

Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal after the Men's Team Pursuit Final for Gold

Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal after the Men's Team Pursuit Final for Gold
Image 3 of 5

Sarah Storey enjoying her time out front

Sarah Storey enjoying her time out front
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Image 4 of 5

Theo Bos, Joachim Eilers and Quentin Lafargue made up the kilo podium

Theo Bos, Joachim Eilers and Quentin Lafargue made up the kilo podium
Image 5 of 5

Iljo Keisse (Team LIDL)

Iljo Keisse (Team LIDL)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Olympic champions Elia Viviani and Owain Doull, Six Day veteran Iljo Keisse, and multiple Paralympic champion Sarah Storey will be among the names lining up at the inaugural Revolution Champions League in Manchester. The series was meant to get underway last week but planning issues forced the organisers to cancel the opening round in Paris.

Omnium champion Viviani and Keisse recently rode together at the Gent Six Day, finishing third overall behind the pairings of Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins, and Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw. The duo will be racing against each other in Manchester this weekend with Viviani riding alongside Team Sky teammate Peter Kennaugh, and Keisse linking up with Andy Tennant in the colours of Team PedalSure.

Doull will return to the boards for the first time since winning gold in the team pursuit in Rio, having spent the intervening months on the road and making his debut for Team Sky. The Revolution will be one of his last appearances in Team WIGGINS colours as he moves to Team Sky full-time next season. Doull will be partnered by trade and national teammate Jon Dibben who is also moving to Sky.

Storey (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa) headlines the women's line-up, which also features Elinor Barker (Matrix Fitness), road race world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Voxwomen) and rising star Manon Lloyd (Great Britain).

There will also be a sprint competition, which features France's Quentin Lefargue and Lewis Oliva (Team USN). The sprinters will compete in what has been dubbed a 'sprint omnium' with riders battling it out in a straight two-rider sprint, a six-lap dash, a Keirin and a handicap.

As with other Revolution events, there is a future stars competition with young riders getting the opportunity to race in a packed out velodrome.

The first round of the Revolution Champions League will begin on Saturday, November 25 and finishes on Sunday.

Elite men's Champions League

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christian Meier (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
2Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-BikeExchange
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Drapac
4Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Drapac
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
6Pete Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre Merida
8Davide Cimolai (Ita)Lampre Merida
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
10Dennis Van Winden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Ramon Sinkeldam Ned) Giant-Alpecin
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
13Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
14Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
15Ed Clancy (GBR) JLT Condor
16Jon Mould (GBr) JLT Condor
17Marcel Kalz (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers
18Christian Grasmann (Ger) Maloja Pushbikers
19Andy Tennant (GBR) Team PedalSure
20Iljo Keisse (Bel) Team PedalSure
21Jon Dibben (GBr) Team Wiggins
22Owain Doull (GBr) Team Wiggins
23Joseph Berlin Semon (Fra) France-Alé
24Romain Bacon (Fra) France-Alé

Elite women's championship
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emily Kay (GBR) Matrix Fitness RT
2Elinor Barker (GBR) Matrix Fitness RT
3TBC Matrix Fitness RT
4Dani Khan (GBR) Podium Ambition pb Club La Santa
5Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition pb Club La Santa
6Neah Evans (GBr) Podium Ambition pb Club La Santa
7Jenny Holl (GBr) Team Jaden Weldtite
8Rhona Callander (GBr) Team Jaden Weldtite
9Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Team Jaden Weldtite
10Anmasley Park (GBr) Team Breeze
11Emily Nelson (GBr) Team Breeze
12Melissa Lowther (GBr) Team Breeze
13Verena Eberhardt (Aut) CastelBrando.it - Class Cover
14Malia Andreotti (Ita) CastelBrando.it - Class Cover
15Christine Robson (GBr) CastelBrando.it - Class Cover
16TBC Planet X BOGO
17TBC Planet X BOGO
18TBC Planet X BOGO
19Amalie Diderikson (Den) Voxwomen
20Amy Cure (Aus) Voxwomen
21Amber Joseph (GBr) Voxwomen
22Ellie Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
23Abbie Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
24Manon Lloyd (GBr)Great Britain
25Colleen Gulick (USA) Revolution All Stars
26Rebecca Reybould (GBr) Revolution All Stars
27TBC Revolution All Stars

Elite Sprinters
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matt Rotherham (GBr) Maloja Pushbikers
2Joe Christiansen (USA) Star Track Cycling
3Dominic Suozzi (USA) Star Track Cycling
4Vasilijus Lendel (Ltu) Lithuania
5Svajunas Jonauska (Ltu) Lithuania
6Quentin Lafargue (Fra) France
7Melvin Landernau (Fra) France
8Thomas Copponi (Fra) France
9Lewis Oliva (GBr) Team USN
10Alex Jolliffe (GBr) Great Britain
11Ryan Hutchinson (GBr) Great Britain
12Lewis Stewart (GBr) Great Britain