Vingegaard to remain with Jumbo-Visma until end of 2024

Jonas Vingegaard has signed a contract extension with Jumbo-Visma that will keep him at the team until the end of the 2024 season.

The Dane placed second overall at the Tour de France when he stepped into a leadership role after the abandon of Primož Roglič.

"I am very happy to extend my contract with the team," Vingegaard said in a statement on Thursday. "So far our cooperation has been successful and hopefully we will continue to achieve good successes in the future.

"I feel good here. That made it an easy and natural choice to stay longer with the team."

Vingegaard stepped up to the WorldTour with Jumbo-Visma in 2019, having previously raced with the ColoQuick Continental team in Denmark. He made an early impact, winning a stage of the Tour de Pologne as a neo-professional before making his Grand Tour debut in the service of Roglič at last year’s Vuelta a España.

The 24-year-old began 2021 with a mountaintop stage victory at the UAE Tour and overall victory at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali. He proceeded to place second overall to Roglič at Itzulia Basque Country and he began the Tour as one of the Slovenian’s key helpers.

When Roglič was forced out at the end of the opening week, Vingegaard was already in the top five overall, and he would remain there for the rest of the Tour. He was the only rider to trouble winner Tadej Pogačar during the race, dropping him atop Mont Ventoux, and he eventually beat Richard Carapaz to second overall.

Vingegaard is part of a young stable of talent at Jumbo-Visma alongside Sepp Kuss and Tobias Foss, while the Dutch squad also includes the stage racing experience of Roglič, Tom Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk.

"Jonas has been riding for this team for three years now," said directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman.

"We work together every day to become better. It is great to see a talent develop and grow within the team. We are confident that we will continue to achieve great performances together."