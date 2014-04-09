Video tech: Jurgen Roelandts' Ridley Fenix Classic

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) was third at last year's Tour of Flanders and present at all the right times at this year's De Ronde until an unfortunate crash ended his Classics campaign.

Roelandts and his Lotto Belisol teammates all ride Ridley's although for the Classics the Belgian prefers the Fenix model as it has a "longer base and also is a bit stiffer than Helium."

On the eve of this year's race we spoke to Steven Van Olmen at the Lotto Service Course about Roelandts's bike set up.

