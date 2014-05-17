Video: Santaromita on defending Matthews' Giro d'Italia lead

Image 1 of 4 Ivan Santaromita takes some time to relax (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Ivan Santaromita (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (Orica-GreenEdge) and race leader Svein Tuft (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Ivan Santaromita (Orica - GreenEDGE) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

If you’ve been following this year's Giro d'Italia as intently as we think you have then you'll have noticed that almost wherever Michael Matthews goes Ivan Santaromita is never far away.

The Italian road champion, decked out in national champion’s kit, has been an ever-present ally in first Svein Tuft's and then Matthews' defence of the maglia rosa, helping to shepherd both riders through the opening week of racing.

It's widely considered that Matthews will give up his race lead on Saturday’s stage to Montecopiolo however with Santaromita sitting in the top ten it’s not unfathomable to imagine that the former BMC rider will began is own quest for glory and a possible tilt at a high overall placing.



