Video: Maclean excited for Santos Women's Cup

The GreenEDGE women were aggressive at the front throughout the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

As one of GreenEdge-AIS’s in-form riders Jessie Maclean is looking ahead to this week’s Santos Women’s Cup with appropriate eagerness.

The series is the official opener to the Tour Down Under with three criterium events taking place between January 15 and 18. What started as a side-show is now very much front and centre for crowds in Adelaide and Maclean explained that she was now really looking forward to getting into it.

"I'm really excited, we've got a great team and it's always a lot of fun riding in Adelaide at this time of year."

"I think a series like this – well it's awesome. I think it's a great way for people to be introduced to women's racing."

Maclean performed brilliantly in the Jayco Bay Classic series, and carried that on into Buninyong where she sacrificed her own ambitions in the service of the team. With so many options for the GreenEdge women in Adelaide, Maclean will be one of many cards the team will be able to play not that she’s bothered.

"We all get on really well; I think if any one of us wins it’ll be great.”

Watch the full video interview below