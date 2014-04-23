Video: La Flèche Wallonne Femmes race preview

World Cup series leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins her fifth Fleche Wallone Femmes ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

On the eve of the 17th La Flèche Wallonne Femmes, Cyclingnews spoke to the contenders for the win about the race their preparation for the fourth World Cup event of 2014.

World champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Liv) makes her road racing debut for the year at La Flèche, a race she has won five times, although she is yet to find her top form, her Rabobank team is looking to claim the win.

2012 winner Evelyn Stevens is confident ahead of the race and will be backed by a strong Specialized-lululemon team including Australian Tiffany Cromwell also spoke to Cyclingnews about the race and their expectations ahead of the 127km event.

Elisa Longo Borghini enters the race in the knowledge that the Mur de Huy will be the deciding factor on the day and is hoping to put a Spring of misfortune behind her and improve upon her second place from last year.

With the objective of being top-five at the end of the World Cup, Long Borghini is positive her Hitec Products team will put in good effort and with teammate Ashleigh Moolman, who was third last year, Hitec have several cards to play.

The last time Emma Pooley (Lotto Belisol Ladies) finished the race she won. The former British national champion enjoyed an extended training period in Australia and enters the race ensure of just how she'll go but she is an outside chance for victory.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel click here.