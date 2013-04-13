Video: Giro d'Italia favorites tip each other to win

Image 1 of 3 A historic day for Canada as Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) has won the 2012 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Bradley Wiggins made history as the first British winner of the Tour de France (Image credit: AFP)

The countdown to the 2013 Giro d'Italia is underway, and with less than a month until the race begins in Naples, the list of favorites to win the overall classification has narrowed. In this video, defending Giro d'Italia champion Ryder Hesjedal, 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, 2010 Vuelta a Espana winner Vincenzo Nibali, two-time Giro winner Ivan Basso and Samuel Sanchez give their impressions on the course, their competitors and point at who could win the overall in Brescia come May 26.

Find out from the biggest names in the Giro who they think can win, what stages will be key and what their goals are in this video, courtesy of race organisers RCS Sport.