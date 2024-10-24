'I hit rock bottom' – Florian Sénéchal reveals mental struggles during 2024 season

Frenchman suffered confidence issues, the death of a family member and burnout during his first year at Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Florian Sénéchal among his Arkéa-B&amp;B Hotels teammates at the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné
Florian Sénéchal's 2024 season was his first with a French team since racing for Cofidis back in 2017, but his year didn't go to plan after transferring from Soudal-QuickStep, with the Classics specialist describing a season beset by injuries, mental struggles and burnout.

Speaking to Breton newspaper Le Télégramme, the 31-year-old, told of how collarbone injuries in the spring gave way to a loss of confidence and hitting "rock bottom" amid personal problems off the bike.

