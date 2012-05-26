Video: 2012 Giro d'Italia Stage 20 preview

Image 1 of 4 The Stelvio is one of Italy's most iconic climbs (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Giro d'Italia 2012: Stage 20 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 4 Giro d'Italia 2012: Stage 20 map (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 4 Through the mist and passed the snow, the Stelvio is a legendary climb (Image credit: Sirotti)

The week of climbing continues on stage 20 and comes to an end atop the Stelvio, once again the Cima Coppi, or the highest point, of the Giro d'Italia. But that is not the only climb of the day, there are four others, including the equally dreaded Mortirolo.

Overall, the day's 218 kilometres will take more than six hours, and the time limit will play a role today, Daniel Lloyd said in the IG preview. Those not involved in the fight for the rankings will be guessing today, and will be “very very pleased” to hit the finish line Saturday afternoon.

It is a unique stage, the first time ever that fans have chosen a stage and the winner will go down in history for taking a prestigious win on the Stelvio, especially after having also conquered the Mortirolo, with its ramps of up to 22 percent.

Not only is the gearing important today, but the riders must also be careful not to give out too much at the beginning so that they have nothing left for the final climb up to the finish line.