Verbruggen continues legal case against Kimmage

Irish journalist welcomes latest development in Defence Fund case

Image 1 of 2

Paul Kimmage

Paul Kimmage
(Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)
Image 2 of 2

Hein Verbruggen passed the UCI baton to Pat McQuaid in 2005

Hein Verbruggen passed the UCI baton to Pat McQuaid in 2005
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Paul Kimmage has welcomed the latest development in the case surrounding the missing money from the Defence Fund set up in his name but has confirmed to Cyclingnews that former UCI President Hein Verbruggen is still pursuing him through the Swiss courts.

