Van Keirsbulck joins Van Avermaet at revamped CCC squad for 2019

Image 1 of 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) with the 'most combative' prize after stage 4 Image 2 of 5 2017 Le Samyn winner Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-Quick Step) bridges with Sven Erik Bystron (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alex Kirsch (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) and Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck has signed for CCC for the 2019 season, joining Greg Van Avermaet as the second rider to be confirmed on the roster of the revamped team. Last month, BMC Racing manager Jim Ochowicz announced that CCC would take over as title sponsor of his WorldTour team for 2019.

Van Keirsbulck arrives at CCC after a two-year spell at Professional Continental level with Wanty-Groupe Gobert. The Belgian won Le Samyn last year and was overall winner of the Three Days of De Panne in 2014.

A native of Roeselaere and grandson of 1963 world champion Benoni Beheyt, Van Keirsbulck is a significant addition to CCC’s Classics squad. The 27-year-old began his professional career at Quick-Step in 2011 and spent six seasons on Patrick Lefevere’s squad, enjoying his best campaign in 2014, when he won a stage of the Eneco Tour as well as the overall title in De Panne.

"I come from a cycling family and as a Belgian, I love the Classics so I am very excited to join Continuum Sports [the holding company behind the team – ed]. I am motivated to help Greg Van Avermaet in the Classics and to help strengthen the team, and take any opportunities that come my way," Van Keirsbulck said in a statement released on Monday.

"I have had the chance to ride for myself in the past two years but in the Classics it is a constant fight for position and there is a certain level of respect that comes from riding with a WorldTour team. I'm really looking forward to returning to the WorldTour level to ride for a strong team like Continuum Sports, with Greg as leader."

Jim Ochowicz hailed the acquisition of Van Keirsbulck as a foil to help Van Avermaet on the cobbles, and he said that CCC would confirm further arrivals in the coming weeks. Richie Porte will leave BMC Racing for Trek-Segafredo in 2019, while Rohan Dennis is also expected to leave the squad. On Monday, it was confirmed that Danilo Wyss will leave BMC for Dimension Data at the end of this season, while Alberto Bettiol will return to Jonathan Vaughter's squad and ride in EF Education First-Drapac colours in 2019.

“With victories at Binck Bank Tour and Le Samyn over the years, Guillaume has shown that he can win races, so he will have his own opportunities with us, as well as playing a crucial support role for Greg Van Avermaet during the classics season,” Ochowicz said.

“With CCC joining Continuum Sports as title sponsor in 2019 we will have a new look, a new roster, and new objectives, so this is the first of many rider announcements we will make over the coming weeks.”

