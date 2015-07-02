Van Garderen: This is the best I’ve ever felt
Second place in Dauphine boosts American's confidence
By the time Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) made it to the end of the procession of journalists waiting for him at the teams’ presentation at the Tour de France on Thursday all of his teammates had already left, but such is the demand for the American’s time before this year’s race it’s little wonder that he’s being talked up as a podium contender.
A fine second place in the Criterium du Dauphine last month does no harm but neither does van Garderen’s natural enthusiasm to deliver headline-ready copy when he’s on song, both on the road and in front of a microphone.
Fifth last year in race that saw a number of favourites crash and abandon, van Garderen has already stated that the podium is his primary target for 2015, but one could be forgiven for wondering if a repeat of last year’s result would appease his ambitions.
