Van Avermaet headlines BMC's squad for Belgian races

Tirreno-Adriatico winner Greg Van Avermaet will lead the BMC Racing Team at the Dwars door Vlaanderen race and at the E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem WorldTour races across the Easter weekend. Taylor Phinney has been selected for Gent Wevelgem and makes his first appearance on the cobbles since 2014, while Stefan Küng returns after illness.

Having also won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, along with Tirreno-Adriatico, Van Avermaet explained he is confident of further success.

"It's nice to already have a win on Belgian soil this season. No matter where you line up, you're racing to win, but racing in Belgium motivates me even more. My legs are really good at the moment and the guys have been doing an incredible job to support me so I'm feeling confident," Van Avermaet said.

Fabio Baldato is the BMC directeur sportif in Belgium.

“We’re well and truly into the season now so it’s no longer about getting race days in the legs. The hard work is paying off and as we’ve seen, Greg and the other riders are in great shape. I think we can see some nice results this week," he said.

Küng will make his 2016 debut at Dwars door Vlaanderen after a quiet start to the season recovering from Epstein-barr virus (mononucleosis).

“I’m really looking forward to racing again when I line up at Dwars door Vlaanderen. For me, the focus will be on getting some race days in the legs and seeing how my form is,” Küng said.

BMC for Dwars door Vlaanderen (23 March): Tom Bohli (SUI), Marcus Burghardt (GER), Floris Gerts (NED), Stefan Küng (SUI), Michael Schär (SUI), Greg Van Avermaet (BEL), Loïc Vliegen (BEL), Rick Zabel (GER).

Harelbeke (25 March): Marcus Burghardt (GER), Jempy Drucker (LUX), Floris Gerts (NED), Stefan Küng (SUI), Daniel Oss (ITA), Manuel Quinziato (ITA), Michael Schär (SUI), Greg Van Avermaet (BEL)

Gent Wevelgem (27 March): Marcus Burghardt (GER), Jempy Drucker (LUX), Daniel Oss (ITA), Manuel Quinziato (ITA), Taylor Phinney (USA), Michael Schär (SUI), Greg Van Avermaet (BEL), Rick Zabel (GER)