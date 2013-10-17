Van Avermaet, Froome win Flandrien of the year prizes

Image 1 of 2 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) got to take home some western ware for today's win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Chris Froome (Sky) speaks to the press (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet stepped onto the podium no fewer than 15 times this season, and although he can only chalk up four individual victories, his consistency earned him the Flandrien of the year award. Tour de France winner Chris Froome was given the International Flandrien prize.

The 28-year-old topped a nearly winless Tom Boonen for the honour, which was presented by football coach Marc Wilmots. "I don't think anyone stood out," Van Avermaet said according to Sporza. "I would like to thank my colleagues who appreciated my regularity by casting their vote."

Other nominees included cyclo-cross world champion Sven Nys, Tour de France stage winner and yellow jersey holder Jan Bakelants, former world champion Philippe Gilbert and Gianni Meersman.

Van Avermaet had a season full of single-digit placings, beginning with being part of BMC's TTT winning squad at Tour of Qatar and taking second on a stage, to a podium finish in Gent-Wevelgem, fourth in Paris-Roubaix, two stage wins an the overall Tour de Wallonie and a stage win in the Tour of Utah.

"It is still difficult for me to win a great Classic but that is my goal," Van Avermaet said. "I keep chasing the big win by working hard.

Froome was similarly honoured to be named as International Flandrien. "It is an honor to win this prize," Froome said. "A Flandrien is to me someone, no matter how tough the conditions are, never gives up. Someone who has the character of a fighter."

Other awards:

Flandrienne of the year: Jessie Daems

U23: Jasper Stuyven

Junior: Nathan Van Hooijdonck

Newcomer: Robbe Ghys

