Van Aert uses an e-bike for first ride since Tour de France crash

Wout Van Aert rode a bike for the first time since his terrible

crash during the Pau time trial stage at the Tour de France, using an

e-bike for an assisted 7.5km ride near his home in Belgium.



The former cyclo-cross world champion had a dream start to the Tour de

France as part of the Jumbo-Visma team that won the stage 2 team time

trial in Brussels before going on to a stage 10 victory in Albi with

a powerful sprint. He was a favourite to win the stage 13 time trial

but crashed a kilometre from the finish line.



As he made his way through a right-hand corner, Van Aert clipped the roadside barrier, which caught his hip, dug deep into his muscle and violently pulled him off

his time trial bike. He was taken to nearby hospital in Pau, where he

underwent surgery to repair the torn skin, capsule and muscle of his

upper thigh and hip. A week later he went under the knife a second

time in Belgium and was allowed to leave hospital at the end of July.



Doctors recommended two months of medical recovery before Van Aert

began any kind of rehabilitation.



The 24-year-old Belgian has recently done some work in a swimming pool

but took his first ride on Sunday. He rode just 7.5km for a total of

16 minutes but used an e-bike to ride at an average speed of 27.8km/h

and touched a maximum speed of 57.2km/h. Van Aert posted information

on his ride on the Strava platform, calling his ride: 'Guess what ?!'.



Van Aert admitted that the crash could have ended his career but is

now determined to make a comeback. However, he is unlikely to race

cyclo-cross this winter, prioritising his recovery and long-term road

racing career.



"I am largely pain-free," Van Aert recently told Belgian newspaper Het

Laatste Nieuws.



"Taking the stairs is not going well yet, and I also have trouble

walking, but I can now walk a few hundred metres. I can also drive the

car. My life is fairly normal again.”