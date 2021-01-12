Urán hacks his cycling shoes after toe fracture

Rigoberto Urán has hacked his cycling shoes and cut a hole into the upper of his Sidi models to help relieve the pain of a fractured toe.

The Colombian EF Education-Nippo rider fractured his left outer toe on Monday night while getting out of bed. An X-ray confirmed the fracture.

“Guys, I broke my little toe on the end of the bed during the night. Sometimes I don't know if I'm good or bad. Another fracture for my record, but nothing will slow us down,” Urán wrote on Instagram.

On Tuesday Urán posted a video as he carefully took a knife to his Sidi cycling shoes to alleviate the pain of his fractured and clearly swollen toe.

“My two is very swollen and won’t fit in my shoe,” he explained.

He did not seem too impressed with his hack but was at least able to pedal on the home trainer.

Urán is currently in Colombia and is expected to travel to Europe for the 2021 season after the Colombian National Championships in early February.

He rode his eighth Tour de France last year, finishing eighth overall, and recently extended his contract with EF Education-Nippo through to the end of 2022. He's set to ride the Vuelta a España this season as he looks to complete his set of Grand Tour podium finishes.