UCI to strengthen anti-doping programme

Image 1 of 2 Newly elected UCI President Brian Cookson speaks (Image credit: Graham Watson) Image 2 of 2 UCI President Brian Cookson (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Following an audit performed by the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations [iNADO], which was commissioned by the UCI, after the election of new UCI President Brian Cookson in September last year, the sport's governing body has announced it will strengthen its anti-doping programme in accordance with findings and recommendations by iNADO.

The audit assessed the current UCI Anti-Doping Programme, its on-going suitability and effectiveness and made recommendations for its improvement. Conducting the iNADO audit were Anne Cappelen, Director, Systems and Results Management, Anti-Doping Norway and Marjorit Nurmi, Quality Manager, Finnish Anti-Doping Agency, and focused on the work of the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation [CADF] which operates anti-doping procedures in cycling on behalf of the UCI.

The iNADO audit is totally separate and autonomous from the Cycling Independent Reform Commission [CIRC] which is investigating allegations of wrongdoing at the UCI and doping culture in professional cycling from 1998-2013.

The audit also covered the work of the UCI's Legal Anti-Doping Service (LADS) which performs all its results management. The audit included a review of Test distribution planning, training and accreditation of doping control personnel, doping control procedures, results management and data security, access to information and information flow controls.

"I would like to thank iNADO for conducting this important audit and for its recommendations to help enhance the effectiveness of the UCI Anti-Doping programme," Cookson said.

"I was pleased that the audit found that the Biological Passport programme is outstanding and that Results Management is excellent. The UCI will now make the necessary changes to policies, structures and procedures in order to further improve the programme and ensure compliance with the 2015 WADA code."

The CEO of iNADO, Joseph de Pencier, echoed Cookson's statement to the UCI website.

"The iNADO audit of the UCI Anti-Doping Programme identified important opportunities to improve anti-doping for international cycling. Our members look forward to the UCI and CADF putting in place the changes that are reflected in the audit's recommendations."