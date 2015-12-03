UCI grants Professional Continental licences to six remaining teams

Image 1 of 5 Alessandro Petacchi leads the Southeast team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The Bardiani-CSF team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) sprays the champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Team Europcar might be racing its last grand tour for a while (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Magnus Cort (Team Cult Energy) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI announced today that they have granted Professional Continental licences for the six remaining teams that had applied for the licences but did not make the initial cut that was announced last month: Bardiani-CSF, Southeast (Tharcor), CCC Sprandi Polkowice, Cult Energy-Stölting Group, Direct Energie (formerly Europcar) and Roth-Skoda.

The UCI’s statement read, “In accordance with UCI Regulations and following a full review of all registration criteria (administrative, ethical and financial), the Licence Commission has rendered its last decisions as relates to UCI Professional Continental Teams.”

In a team press release, Bardiani-CSF said they were confident that they would get their Professional Continental licence. The team will meet on Sunday in Fiuggi, Italy, for a four-day team camp, and will start their 2016 season at Vuelta a la Comunitat Valenciana, Spain, from February 3 to 7.

Team manager Roberto Reverberi said, “We want to be competitive from the beginning [of the season], we don’t want to lose any chances to take a good result. In Fiuggi, we will decide the roster for Vuelta Valenciana and G.P. Costa degli Etruschi, as well as planning the biggest part of 2016 racing schedule.

“About our key events of the season; Giro d’Italia and Classics, but first of all, we are waiting with confidence the decision of the organisers.”

Italian media are suggesting that Southeast should now be able to finalise a commitment with Filipo Pozzato for 2016, plus add another couple of riders.

The Polish CCC Sprandi Polkowice, also confident that they would secure their licence confirmed their 27-rider roster last week.

Cult Energy-Stölting Group is likely pleased to have secured their licence, having already announced signing Gerald Ciolek for next year. However, it was reported that they had budget shortfalls and have not paid some of their riders in full for November.



The 23 confirmed Professional Continental teams for 2016:

Androni Giocattoli (Ita)

Bardiani CSF (Ita)

Bora – Argon 18 (Ger)

Caja Rural – Seguros RGA (Esp)

CCC Sprandi Polkowice (Pol)

Cofidis, Solutions Credits (Fra)

Cult Energy – Stölting Group (Den)

Delko Marseille Provence Ktm (Fra)

Direct Energie (Fra)

Drapac Professional Cycling (Aus)

Fortuneo – Vital Concept (Fra)

Funvic Soul Cycles – Carrefour (Bra)

Nippo – Vini Fantini (Ita)

One Pro Cycling (Gbr)

Roompot Oranje Peloton (Ned)

Roth-Skoda (Sui)

Rusvelo (Rus)

Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

Tharcor (Ita)

Topsport Vlaanderen – Baloise (Bel)

UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team (USA)

Verva Activejet Pro Cycling Team (Pol)

Wanty – Groupe Gobert (Bel)