Trek-Segafredo reveal 2022 men's and women's race kits

Trek-Segafredo have revealed the kit that their men’s and women’s teams will wear during the 2022 season.

The kit is again designed by Santini, with the men’s and women’s teams sharing a similar look for the first time.

The men’s jersey retains its distinctive red band against a white background, although it loses the navy sleeves of the past two seasons. The design of the women’s kit now mirrors that of the men’s, with a light blue band on a white background, and light blue trim on the shorts.

Trek-Segafredo also revealed their bespoke training kit, once again designed to stand out on the road. The team described the design as 'Radioactive Coral'.

Both the men’s and women’s squads enjoyed major one-day success in 2021. Jasper Stuyven won Milan-San Remo and Mads Pedersen claimed Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, while Elisa Longo Borghini landed the Trofeo Binda and Lizzie Deignan soloed to a memorable victory in the inaugural women’s Paris-Roubaix.